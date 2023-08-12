Bud Manau, entrepreneur, dies

Jude “Bud” Manau spent the first 25 or so years of his working life as an engineer for the Conrail railroad line.

The career put a roof over his head and helped he and his wife, Phyllis, raise their family of four.

But Manau’s passion was being an entrepreneur, and there were few business opportunities he would turn his back on without giving at least some thought to it.

He would develop a business plan — at least in his head — to see if the numbers would work.

Manau died Monday at his home. He was 84.

“He did a lot of stuff,” said his sometime business partner, Tim Kelly. “He was an entrepreneur. Things just happened. Opportunities popped up.”

Kelly stopped for a moment and searched for some words.

“I don’t know,” he began. “We were always good friends. Bud did good. He lived well. He took care of people. [There was] not a better man I met in my whole life.”

Manau, Kelly and a third partner opened One-Sixty-Four North restaurant, best described as an upscale restaurant, in downtown Kankakee at 164 N. Schuyler Ave. in 2008. The trio of businessmen operated the site for five years following an extensive renovation project.

The location is now home to Rigo’s Place.

Former Kankakee Mayor Nina Epstein credited Manau for having not only the vision to bring a restaurant like One-Sixty-Four North to downtown Kankakee, but to have the will to make it happen.

“He took a leap of faith in downtown Kankakee when others scoffed at the idea. And while the location is now Rigo’s, it is a successful location. Without One-Sixty-Four being started, it wouldn’t have happened,” the former two-term mayor said. “He is to be applauded for that vision.”

<strong>SAMMY’S PIZZA</strong>

Brent Manau, one of Bud’s sons, said the first tavern his father purchased was the former The Rainbow Inn, 444 N. Fifth Ave. He renamed it The Red Eye Bar.

He then purchased several locations throughout the following years, including The Bar Fly, Shooters, Harold’s, No Dogs Allowed, Brando’s On The Waterfront and Westside Tavern.

And oddly enough, Brent noted, his father, who was a U.S. Army veteran, was not a beer drinker.

He also purchased the Sammy’s Pizza location, 690 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee, in January 1999. He operated the site for two years before it was taken over by his son, Scott, and daughter-in-law, Brittany.

While not involved in the expansion of the Sammy’s Pizza brand, Brittany said Bud was there to lend advice as they expanded their reach.

“He would always support us. He would always help us with opening a new site,” she said.

<strong>THE TEACHER</strong>

Scott noted he had daily conversations with his father. Some revolved around business, many did not.

“He definitely was an influence and someone I looked up to not just for business, but being a man,” Scott said.

Scott bought the Sammy’s Pizza location in 2001. He expanded to Momence, Manteno, Bourbonnais and Peotone. The Peotone and Momence locations have since closed. Scott and Brittany recently opened a site in Naples, Fla.

“He’s helped me from day one with ideas, menus, everything. He was my best friend for a lot of years,” Scott said.

Regarding Bud’s business mind, Scott said he was always astounded.

“For not having a business background, what he did was really amazing,” he said.

Brent said there is no question his father was his mentor.

“He taught me so much about business,” he said. “If he would not have been involved in this business, I doubt I would be. I owe him much of my success.”

Brent owns or is in partnerships with many of his father’s business locations, including No Dogs. Brent also is a co-owner of the Herscher-based dealership, Country Chevrolet.

Scott noted when it became clear he would take over the pizza business, he was put to work. He had to take on every role within the operation, from washing dishes to cooking to ordering product.

“He said to be successful, you have to know it,” Scott said. “… He was there for me every step of the way.”