85th annual Momence Gladiolus Festival crowns queen and princess during coronation

MOMENCE — The 85th annual Momence Gladiolus Festival kicked off Wednesday evening with the Queen and Princess Coronation at Momence High School.

Being crowned queen was Jada Moss and crowned princess was Mira Surprenant.

This year, there were nine queen candidates and six princess candidates.

Candidates this year included: Kyrie Brudnicki, Kali Coulter, Harper Duhigg, Sammantha Guelle, Katie Gutierrez, Julionna Jarrett, Cassidy Jecmen, Madison Jecmen, A’Miracle Johnson, Jada Moss, Jocelyn Ortiz, Aleeah Pippin, Hailey Rivard, Emeree Roberts and Mira Surprenant.

Headshots of all of the candidates were compiled by Momence City Clerk Christy Ritter who has been in charge of the “royalty” for the past 21 years.

“This is the largest group I’ve worked with in several years,” Ritter said.

Ritter said princess candidates must be going into third, fourth or fifth grade this fall. Queen candidates must be entering their sophomore, junior or senior year this fall.

“The girls will be busy this week!” Ritter said.

Princess Mira and her court participated in Thursday’s Kiddie Parade. Queen Jada and her court joined the princess and her court for Friday’s and Saturday’s parades.

The queen and princess will be handing out gladiolus to the runners crossing the finish line Saturday morning for the Lion’s Club 5K.

The queen will draw the early bird winners for the Glad Fest 31 Day Raffle on Saturday evening. The queen and princess will attend other town festivals throughout the coming year.