Kankakee County hit by recent rash of OD deaths

International Overdose Awareness Day Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. International Overdose Awareness Day program at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, 700 W. North St., Bradley. The evening, organized by the Kankakee County Health Department, will include storytelling, resources and community. Speakers include Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner and peer support specialist Frankie Ward. Narcan training and kits to reverse opioid overdose will be available. A trailer for “Hidden in Plain Site” will be available after the program with examples of how people conceal their drug use. Community organizations will be available for assistance. It is asked that attendees show support by wearing purple. {related_content_uuid}4ed2fcdd-2925-46c5-a717-3d10e26f865d{/related_content_uuid}

Number of Overdose Deaths 2022: 51 2021: 43 2020: 50 2019: 29 2018: 29 2017: 56 2016: 36 <em>Source: Kankakee County Coroner’s Office</em> {related_content_uuid}0d69b60e-d45e-4bdc-b008-e296f9418d4f{/related_content_uuid}

KANKAKEE — There has been a recent surge in overdose deaths in Kankakee County.

There were five OD deaths Sunday through Tuesday, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

In 2022, Kankakee County recorded 51 overdose deaths. The highest since 2017.

“They are starting to increase again,” Gessner said during the monthly meeting of the county’s criminal justice committee Wednesday.

The total number of overdose deaths had stayed at 19 for a “couple of months,” Gessner said.

The uptick started in July.

The toxicology reports of the victims show heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and xylazine, Gessner said.

One victim’s toxicology results showed fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and xylazine, he added.

“You don’t know what is in the stuff you are purchasing,” Gessner said.

“It is mind-boggling.”

<strong>XYLAZINE</strong>

The National Institute on Drug Abuse described xylazine as a nonopioid veterinary tranquilizer not approved for human use.

“Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier,” Drug Enforcement Agency Director Anne Melissa Milgram said in a news release.

“DEA has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in 48 of 50 states. The DEA Laboratory System is reporting that in 2022 approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine.”

Xylazine and fentanyl drug mixtures place users at a higher risk of suffering a fatal drug poisoning, the news release continued.

Because xylazine is not an opioid, naloxone (Narcan) does not reverse its effects.

Still, experts always recommend administering Narcan if someone might be suffering a drug poisoning, the news release said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,735 Americans died between August 2021 and August 2022 from drug poisonings, with 66% of those deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

