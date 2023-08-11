BTPD set to Rock the Farm at Perry Farm Park

Bourbonnais Township Park District is ready to Rock the Farm, featuring nights of rock and pop at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais.

“Get ready to rock the night away at the highly anticipated Rock the Farm Music Series, coming to Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais this August and September,” BTPD said in a news release. “This new concert series promises an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts, featuring an incredible lineup of renowned bands and timeless hits from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.”

“We are thrilled to present Rock the Farm Music Festival at Perry Farm Park,” said BTPD Executive Director Edward Piatt in the release. “With an incredible line-up of talented bands, we invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable experience under the stars. We continue to seek high-quality bands that everyone can enjoy and even sing along.”

From 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 17 is the band Just Roll With It. Prepare to be transported back in time as they deliver an electrifying performance, showcasing the best rock and pop hits from the ’70s and ’80s. Get ready to sing along and dance to your favorite tunes under the starry night sky.

From 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 is the South Side Social Club. These talented musicians will bring their energetic stage presence and soulful renditions of classic and today’s rock music. It’s an evening dedicated to rock ‘n’ roll and lots of fun.

Performing from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 28 is The Baked Potatoes. Known for their captivating performances and timeless sound, they will take you on a nostalgic journey through the golden era of rock and pop music from the ’50s and ’60s. Get ready to groove to the unforgettable melodies that defined a generation.

Rock the Farm Concert Series is $10 per car load.