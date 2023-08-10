Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute named to Becker's list

The Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute has been named to the “100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs” list by Becker's Hospital Review.

Becker’s annual list identifies top organizations from across the country who are devoted to growing their heart care programs.

“The hospitals and health systems highlighted in Becker’s 'Hospitals and health systems with great heart programs' list are renowned for their exemplary heart care, patient outcomes and leading technologies. Most also perform research that leads to innovative breakthroughs in the field of cardiology,” Becker’s said in a news release.

“It is a great honor for our heart program to receive this recognition,” said Kyle Benoit, Riverside senior vice president and chief operating officer, in the release. “We have invested, not only in our heart program but also in our community, by bringing the latest technology and most advanced procedures close to home.

"We are fortunate to be able to provide the top heart care as a community hospital, including being the only hospital in the area performing open heart surgery.”

In adding Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute to the list, Becker’s said, “The Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute provides patients with access to a wide array of clinical program areas, such as interventional cardiology, vascular surgery, cardiac-oncology, electrophysiology, cardiothoracic surgery, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation and diagnostic services.

It also offers a graduate medical education program and research programs. The interventional cardiology program has recently completed their 100th TAVR procedure, as well as their 100th Watchman procedure.

In 2018, Riverside Healthcare received $3.3 million towards the development of four new state of the art cardiac catheterization labs and the further growth of the Heart & Vascular Institute.”

To learn more about the Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute visit <a href="https://riversidehealthcare.org/heart" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org/heart</a>.