Last taste of lunchtime music series, Sandwiches with a Side of Jam

The lunchtime music series Sandwiches with a Side of Jam closed out its season Thursday on a pleasant afternoon at Kankakee’s train depot.

Dozens gathered at the Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square on Wednesday to enjoy music by Shelby Ryan and order lunch from Brother George’s BBQ, Crème of the Crop and Rebel Ice Cream Co.

The free event is hosted three times over the summer, once each in June, July and August, by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library.

Next up at Festival Square is the second-to-last installment of the Friday Night Concert Series held at the Hill Stage, happening from 6-9 p.m. this Friday.

The free, family-friendly event, also hosted by Downtown Kankakee, will feature “R&B Night“ with music by N-Deep and Mac’s BBQ food truck on site.

The series will close its season Aug. 25 with “Rock Night” featuring Vaudevileins and Terminus Victor and Mac’s BBQ on site again. The event is rain or shine.