Kankakee County Board honors coroner Gessner

The Kankakee County Board honored Kankakee County Coroner Robert “Bob” Gessner on Tuesday at its meeting with a proclamation.

Gessner, who has been coroner since 2003, was recently named the Eastern Illinois Administrators Association Criminal Justice Executive of the Year. Gessner was appointed Kankakee County Coroner in 2003 to fill the term of Dr. Robert Kelly, who retired. He was then elected coroner in 2004 and has won re-election four times.

Board member Steve Hunter said he’s known Gessner since he was with the Kankakee Fire Department and that he’s always been generous with his time and assistance.

“Bob Gessner is always there,” Hunter said. “His family is an amazing family who have provided public service for decades.”

Gessner was a city of Kankakee firefighter for 30 years until his retirement in 1999. During that time he served as a part-time deputy coroner until 1999 when he was named chief deputy coroner by Kelly.

As coroner, Gessner has been educating countless students and citizens about the dangers of opioids and other street drugs, and he has served on numerous boards and commissions in Kankakee County, which led to him being named the Executive of the Year for 2003.

The County Board also proclaimed August as Coroner Robert “Bob” Gessner Month in Kankakee County.