KAMEG sweep nets 17 arrests

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents, assisted by the United States Marshal Service and local Kankakee County agencies, conducted a warrant sweep based on KAMEG investigations Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities took 17 people into custody during the warrant sweep.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson said Tuesday the arrests are part of an ongoing KAMEG investigation.

The following individuals were arrested:

• Ramiro Luna, 21, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Psilocybin).

• Ernest Brookshaw, 43, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Randolph Douglas, 29, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Mario Rivers, 39, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Malik Staples, 42, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Upon arrest, Staples was found in possession of less than one gram of suspected heroin/fentanyl, resulting in an additional charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution.

• Ronald Cox, 61, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Pierre Washington, 30, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Nelson Williams Sr., 56, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Michael W. Crawford, 65, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Shelana K. Woods, 41, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for disorderly conduct and an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.

• Tubbie L. Gordon Jr, 53, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for traffic offenses.

• Henry L. Allen, 43, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Upon his arrest, Allen was found in possession of approximately 27 grams of suspected cocaine, resulting in an additional charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

• Dennis Brown, 39, of Pembroke Township, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for aggravated DUI, aggravated battery, resisting, endangering a child and criminal damage to property.

• Sarah M. Ward, 32, of Pembroke Township, was arrested on a valid Newton County, Ind., warrant for fugitive of justice and possession of a syringe.

• Elijah Marquez, 26, of Kankakee, was arrested for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Christopher Thompson, 47, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Derron Washington, 48, of Kankakee, was arrested on a valid Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.