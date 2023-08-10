$300,000 going to city police as council approves funding request

KANKAKEE — The push for more technology to aid crime prevention was approved Monday by the Kankakee City Council.

By a 12-0 vote, the council approved a $300,000 request from the Kankakee Police Department to equip another 30 locations with cameras to help prevent crime or to gain information if a crime has been committed.

With the latest allotments, the city has $1.4 million remaining of the initial $15 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, also known as COVID relief money.

As part of the $300,000 request, $50,000 will be used for a one-year renewal of “Shot Spotter” technology which immediately alerts police regarding the location of a firearm discharge.

Shot Spotter covers a 1-square-mile section of the city, noted Police Chief Chris Kidwell.

Kidwell said both pieces of technology have greatly assisted law enforcement with crime issues.

He added Spot Shotter puts Kankakee into the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network, which is a specialized computer network, which provides information nationally regarding gun crimes.

The NIBIN contains digital images of recovered pieces of ballistic evidence. Using NIBIN, police can identify firearms in new cases that were used in prior incidents.

Simply put, Kidwell said, this information helps identify shell casings and notes if these casings had been identified previously, which can greatly assist an investigation.

The more technology which can be brought into an investigation to scrutinize evidence, the better the opportunity to find the person responsible which can prevent future problems, Kidwell said.

Regarding the cameras, Kidwell declined to say where the cameras have been placed and where the new cameras will be installed. The hope is to have all the new cameras in place within a year, he said.

He noted the department places them in areas where there have been public safety issues.

He said this system is just another tool to make the community as safe as possible.

He said there are presently 90 locations citywide being monitored. The new allotment will bring that number to 120. In total, the city will have invested about $700,000, he said, on cameras.

The cameras have been mainly placed in areas of high traffic, meaning heavily-used roads. He said the goal is to spread the use of cameras into neighborhoods where residents are concerned with lawlessness.

“We are placing them where crime is the highest, where traffic is the highest,” he said.

The goal, he said, is not about watching people. The goal is to keep the community safe.

If there is a crime in the area, the footage from the camera is retrieved and viewed. The information gathered can help lead an investigation.

Kidwell said the department will hold meetings with the council representatives from each of the seven wards to see what areas of their ward they have the most concern.

In total, the council awarded $325,000 of ARPA money on Monday. The remaining $25,000 was earmarked for drainage system upgrades at East Eagle and East River streets.