Votes delayed on city projects for development, retail

KANKAKEE — The votes to usher in two downtown developments as well as a retail project on the south side were put on a two-week hold as documents were still being reviewed.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the revised development agreement for the five-story residential downtown building and the business incubator, both in the 300 block of South Schuyler Avenue, as well as the QuikTrip gas station at U.S. 45/52 at RiverStone Parkway, were tabled until the Aug. 21 council meeting.

Mayor Chris Curtis explained when the development agreements for these projects were set to come up for discussion and a vote at Monday’s meeting, the legal counsel for the developers were still reviewing the paperwork.

The projects combined represent an estimated $46 million of investment.

Curtis explained final documents did not get to the developers — Josh Jeffers of Milwaukee, Wis., for the downtown projects and QuikTrip of Tulsa, Okla. for the fuel station and convenience-type store — until late afternoon Friday.

“All projects are still full steam ahead,” Curtis said after the council meeting’s conclusion. He said the delay was simply needed to give the developers’ legal counsel the opportunity to review the agreements.

He said the Jeffers’ projects for the business incubator at the former Midland States Bank property and the 92-unit, five-story apartment complex should be ratified at the Aug. 21 meeting.

He is hopeful the QuikTrip agreement can be ratified either Aug. 21 or Sept. 5.

Curtis noted the developments should both begin this year. He said development of the downtown apartment will begin with site preparation work this year and actual renovations will take place at the former bank property as a tenant has already committed to the entire first floor.

Regarding QuikTrip and its 5-acre property, he said annexation of properties there not within the city will take place as will needed zoning changes and building permit applications.

The Kankakee Fire Department has been awarded a $727,000 grant to purchase a new fire engine.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently notified the city it had received the grant.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly will formally present the check in the next few weeks.

The city has three fire engines and one truck, which is now 31 years old, will be removed from service.

Fire engines have sharply increased in cost since the pandemic, similar to so many products. LaRoche said he was not sure how expensive the fire engine will ultimately be.