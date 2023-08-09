Still I Rise hosting 6th Annual Community School Supply Giveaway on Saturday

Kankakee-based nonprofit organization Still I Rise will be hosting its sixth annual Community School Supply Giveaway on Saturday on the grounds of 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee.

The event will run from 1-3 p.m. and will give away free school supplies. The first 60 youth to attend will receive backpacks.

There will be a bounce house, live DJ, fun activities and more. All teens in attendance also will receive the newly released book by Still I Rise Executive Director Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson, “Teens’ Basic Guide to Starting A Business.”

Admission is free, and free food will be supplied by 5 Star Wings while supplies last.