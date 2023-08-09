Kankakee County Board member's residency questioned

Toward the end of Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting, two board members questioned the residency of fellow board member Robert Ellington-Snipes.

Board member Peggy Sue Munday, who represents District 21 in Bradley, asked for Snipes’ resignation and presented photo evidence of his car being parked outside the Red Roof Inn in Bourbonnais Township on 21 occasions.

“All 28 of us took an oath in December to do the right thing for our districts, not for us personally, but for the county and for our districts,” Munday said. “So part of that includes we have to live in our districts, right, we have to participate and represent our districts as best as possible.”

Late last year, Snipes had questioned the residency of Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, who resigned from his seat in Kankakee and eventually was appointed to a vacant seat in Bourbonnais where he had moved in November of 2021.

An investigation by Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and the Illinois Attorney General’s office found that Wheeler’s move to Bourbonnais was done legally.

“Thousands and thousands of dollars later, everything was proven no problem,” Munday said. “Since I was sworn in last December, district representative No. 18 [Snipes] has wasted my time and our time with his bombastic behavior, and empty rhetoric in multiple meetings. And the whole time I want you to understand, … Mr. Snipes has not lived in his district.

“… He has clearly vacated his seat, and I am calling for his immediate resignation so that someone who lives in District 18 can then sit in that seat right over here and represent the people who live there.”

Snipes responded that he has been temporarily living at the motel part of the time, and that it’s nobody’s business.

“No, I don’t have to resign because I still own the property which is my home at 1371 [E. Maple St.],” he said. “You are incorrect that it was a whole year or whatever. But there are some things that are being repaired, and State Farm is taking care of that as we basically speak.”

Board member Jessica Andrade, whose District 13 is in Kankakee, also questioned the validity of Snipes’ residency.

“I have to live in my district,” she said. “I don’t even have a choice, so what do we have to do to find out if he does or doesn’t?”

Rowe interjected that if someone lives at a hotel/motel for more than 30 days, it is considered one’s legal residence.

Snipes said he didn’t want to say how long he’s stayed at the motel, but he has lived in his current Kankakee address since 1993. He said raccoons got into his house, and he has been cleaning up and getting things repaired.

“The motel is not a new address,” he said. “… My permanent abode is at 1371 East Maple. It has not changed. All of my stuff has not been moved over. The majority of my belongings is at 1371, which is really nobody’s business.”

Snipes added that he is always at his house, cuts the grass and pays the property tax and other bills.

Rowe said the issue is somewhat hypocrisy.

“Because for months, you challenged the chairman on where he was sleeping,” Rowe said. “And it turns out you weren’t sleeping in your district. Legally, is there anything that we can do to remove him? The county board does not have that authority. There’s no impeachment process for a county board member. You can’t vote to just remove them because they have been elected.”

Rowe added that board members could file a petition for quo warranto, which would be filing a suit with the State’s Attorney’s office to the Attorney General’s office. An investigation would commence to determine Snipes’ permanent residence.

“It would take resources again, unfortunately,” Rowe said. “… It’s the same process that was requested with regard to the chairman.”

After the meeting, Munday said she’s not sure if they’ll go through with filing the suit.

“We don’t want to cost the taxpayers money,” she said, adding that residents of Snipes’ district deserve proper representation. “… We’ll talk to Jim [Rowe].”

Snipes said after the meeting that there are nights he’s not at his house, and he’s has been staying at the motel off and on for the past year.

“I’m mostly at my house getting everything together the way it’s supposed to be,” he said. “… There’s no way in the world I’m not at my particular house. Nothing has moved. The law says that I would have to move everything. You can’t do that into a hotel.”