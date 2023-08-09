Bourbonnais trustees adopt ordinance to increase parking fines

BOURBONNAIS — Parking fines will be increasing from $25 to $50 in Bourbonnais after trustees adopted an ordinance during Monday’s village trustees meeting.

The $25 fine had been in place since 2002, according to village officials.

Parking fines for Bradley, Kankakee and Manteno are each $50, Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said during a police committee meeting last week.

“Some of those fines you have to make enough money to get peoples’ attention, so they no longer break the parking rules,” Mayor Paul Schore said after the meeting.

The fees for for-profit solicitors increased from $50 to $150.

The application for the license still will cost $50, but trustees added a $100 issuance fee.

<strong>DAYCARE CENTER</strong>

Trustees granted a special-use permit for a proposed daycare and learning center located in the former Montessori school located at 165 Mohawk Drive.

The building has been vacant since 2020.

It is located in an area zoned for multiple-family residences.

The request was a special use permit to Central Commercial Business.

Rhonda Thompson owns Thompson Tiny Tots. It is currently located in Bradley.

Moving to the bigger location will allow Thompson room to increase the number of children — between the ages of 6 weeks and 12 years old — to 99.

The daycare and learning center will employ a staff of 15, Thompson said. Tiny Tots is open 6 a.m. to midnight.

<strong>LIQUOR LICENSES</strong>

Two Class P liquor licenses were approved by trustees for gas stations located in the village to sell packaged liquor.

The applicants are Circle K, located at the intersection of Plum Creek Lane and Main Street NW, and Casey’s, located in the 1400 block of North Convent Street.

In June, trustees created a new liquor license classification for gas stations to sell packaged alcoholic beverages.

The annual license fee would be $2,500, according to the ordinance.

<strong>BOUNDARY AGREEMENT</strong>

Trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance that signs a new 20-year boundary agreement with the village of Manteno.

The second reading will occur at the board’s Aug. 21 meeting.

The current 20-year agreement expired earlier this year.

Both sides met earlier this year and worked out the new agreement.

“The new agreement makes it a little more conducive to growth and responsibilities for roadways and those types of things that make a little more common sense,” Schore said.

The two municipalities agreed on revenue-sharing on portions of property near the [Bourbonnais] Parkway.

The boundary runs east and west, about three-quarters of a mile south of West 7000N Road, starting at the Kankakee-Will County line.

It then heads north for a mile on U.S. Route 45-52 before turning east on 8000N Road for two miles. The boundary then runs south on 1000E Road for two miles before turning east onto 6000N Road.

The proposed agreement makes minor changes to the boundary line.