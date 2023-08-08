SUV crashes into house in Bradley

BRADLEY — A Bradley homeowner received an unwelcomed guest late Tuesday morning.

A full-sized SUV crashed into an occupied home in the 700 block of East North Street.

Two people inside the house were not injured, Bradley police said.

At approximately 11 a.m., Bradley police said they were called to the East North Street location in reference to a vehicle crashing into a house.

Upon arrival, officers called Bradley Fire and EMS.

The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Eric Blake of Kankakee, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Bradley police said they determined that the SUV was in the Village Square parking lot and accelerated toward the businesses of Harbor Freight and Tacos del Norte, striking the raised garden area.

The SUV turned sharply left and struck a support post. The vehicle accelerated due south across the parking lot, across the grass easement, across North Street and into the residence, police said.

Several blocks of East North Street had to be closed for nearly 2 hours to secure and clear the scene.

Blake was arrested by Bradley police for charges of reckless driving and driving while suspended. Blake paid the required bond and was released from Jerome Combs Detention Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.