State's Attorney's Office opening satellite office in Pembroke Township

HOPKINS PARK — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office is opening its first-ever satellite office to serve the needs of the greater Kankakee County community.

The office will be located in Pembroke Township at 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park (behind Lorenzo Smith Elementary School), according to a press release from Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

There is a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

“The goal behind this expansion is to remove barriers to access within the Pembroke Township community,” Rowe said in the release.

“If someone is unable to access grief counseling, addiction recovery or mental health assistance, they may never see recovery. If they are unable to access domestic violence and sexual assault counseling, they may never overcome the trauma.

“This site will remove the barriers of transportation and cost to provide local victim and witness services, case-related support and social services,” Rowe added.

Rowe said his office is partnering with Pembroke School District 259, Clove Alliance, Harbor House, Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, Iroquois Mental Health Center, NAMI, Project SUN, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, TRIO, Birth to Five, Kankakee County Renewed Opportunity, Still I Rise and area employers and educators to bring local services to the site for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, those in need of addiction and mental health treatment, grief counseling, educational and workforce assistance and more.

“We owe a great deal of thanks to Pembroke School District 259, its superintendent and board for seeing the value in this initiative and partnering in these efforts,” Rowe said.