Halloween Downtown seeks organizations, businesses for trunk-or-treat

Spooky season is already on the brain for the organizers of the annual Halloween Downtown Trunk-or-Treat.

The event will take place on Oct. 15 at Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. Organizers are seeking organizations, businesses and individuals to volunteer and set up a trunk-or-treat station.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the trunk-or-treat runs from noon to 3 p.m. Set-up begins at 10 a.m. and cars arriving after 11:45 a.m. will be turned away. There will be a prize for the best-decorated vehicle.

Organizations and businesses setting up must provide their own vehicle. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicle and wear costumes. All treats being given away must be pre-packaged and store-bought. Homemade treats and fresh-food items are not permitted.

Materials and information about a participant’s business or organization can be passed out. Participants may not sell merchandise or goods during the trunk-or-treat.

In 2022, there were roughly 2,000 children that passed through the trunk-or-treat, so participants should be prepared for the possibility of more children attending this year.

Games and activities are not permitted to take place at the trunk/vehicle.

A $10 fee applies for participants; this minimal fee will go toward advertising Halloween Downtown.

This trunk-or-treat is part of a larger festival. There will be merchandise vendors, games, and entertainment on the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue and in the Farmers’ Market parking lot.