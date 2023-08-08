Grundy County coroner, sheriff's offices investigate fatal crash

MORRIS — Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office is investigating the death of LJ Barga Jr., of Channahon, who was involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday.

The crash occurred at 1:36 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 west of Gun Club Road, according to a release from Callahan.

The 21-year-old Barga was traveling east on Route 6 when he lost control of the motorcycle and went into the westbound lane of traffic. He was struck by a vehicle traveling west and thrown from the motorcycle, Callahan said in the release.

The coroner’s office was notified at 2:29 p.m. and Barga was pronounced deceased at the scene at 3:06 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.