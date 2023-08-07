Webber named grand marshal for 2023 Herscher Grand Labor Day Parade

The Herscher Chamber of Commerce and its Labor Day Parade Committee announces that Carol Webber has been selected as the grand marshal of the 2023 Herscher Grand Labor Day Parade.

This year’s theme is All Fired Up!

Webber is a “hometown” girl as she was born 80 years ago on Valentine’s Day in the family home on south Elm Street in Herscher to parents Ursula and Lee Arthur, with attending physician, Dr. L. G. Wisner. The family lived there until Webber was in first grade at the nearby grade school on North Main when they, along with a younger brother, Bob, moved to Bradley to be closer to Lee’s work.

Webber attended Bradley schools, graduating from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School as valedictorian, and continued her education at Illinois State University. With her bachelor’s degree in business education with an English minor, she began teaching at Coal City High School.

After she married husband, Wallace “Butch” Webber, in 1967, she was hired by Superintendent Ken Seebach to teach business and English classes at Herscher High School. The couple has lived in Herscher since then. Webber resigned when two of their children, Andy and Mary, were young, and Webber worked part time for the Herscher Pilot, Herscher Press and Daily Journal newspapers as a reporter, covering local events and meetings. The couple also has a daughter, Susan.

In 1980, Webber began working for Kankakee Community College in the personnel office, plus taught business and English courses part time. After more than 28 years, Webber retired as director of human resources.

For several years, she became the caretaker and encourager of grandson, Riley, son of Andy and Laura Webber.

Webber worked as part-time village of Herscher water clerk for nine years and was named to the Kankakee County Board on Sept. 10, 2019. She has been re-elected three times and is currently beginning a four-year term, serving on various committees, including the Community Services Committee, of which she is chairman. She has been part of the evaluation team to distribute American Rescue Plan Act funds to social services agencies in the county. Webber has served as an election judge for Kankakee County for several years.

“Her services to the Herscher community are varied and interesting,” village and parade organizers said in a news release.

Webber is currently secretary of the Herscher Foundation which helps distribute thousands of dollars from Christmas auctions to area residents. For the American Legion Auxiliary, she is currently treasurer and poppy coordinator, conducting the annual poppy distribution on Memorial Day weekend and administering the Poppy Coloring Contest for Bonfield kindergarten students.

She has helped as cashier of the Legion fish fries, plus has been a helper at the Honor Flight fundraiser to raise money to send veterans to Washington, D. C., and was a former speaker at Memorial Day Services.

Webber delivers Meals on Wheels on a rotating basis for the Herscher Council of Churches.

She and Butch have attended Herscher United Methodist Church for 56 years, since they have been married. Webber is currently the adult class Sunday school teacher and serves on the Memorial Committee and the Endowment Fund Committee. She has served as liturgist, as Chairman of the Church Council, a leader of Vacation Bible School, helper with church-sponsored chicken dinners and assistant with the Women in Faith group with projects such as the May baskets delivered to area residents on May Day. She coordinates the church’s annual scholarship awards program.

Butch and Carol are members of the Herscher Area Historical Society, and Carol has written several interview stories of local residents for the quarterly newsletter. Both are Chamber of Commerce members.

In the past, Webber was a long-time member of the Herscher Park Society which worked with the village of Herscher to improve park facilities and playgrounds for children, such as the popular “tornado slide” in the Herscher Park. She was a room mother, a PTO president and a member of the Athletic Boosters and Music Boosters when her children attended the Herscher Schools.

When third child Susan was attending high school and then the University of Illinois, the family often traveled to many states for her many volleyball matches. The couple’s son Andrew with wife Laura and son Riley (an HHS junior) live on North Main Street in Herscher and continue to attend Herscher High School events with Riley. Andy works in education. Laura works in quality control.

Daughter Mary and husband David live in Shorewood and work in high school education, both teaching and coaching for many years. Susan lives in Montrose, Colo., with partner Micah, and is still involved with volleyball as an Event Partnership Director for a college recruiting organization, after several years of coaching and teaching. Micah works in investment real estate.

Webber’s only sibling Bob and wife Linda live in Ellsworth, Maine, both retired after many years of teaching in Florida school districts. Butch’s siblings live in Herscher: Bob and Thelma Webber, Kathleen Jepsen, and Lois Dionne. Other siblings Ed, Jim, Martin, and Maxine are deceased.

Webber’s been involved in many organizations around the county.

Butch has been a truck driver for most of his 82 years, currently hauling grain for the Herscher Alliance Grain Elevator. He worked for his family’s trucking business, as well as for a cousin at A. N. Webber, but will retire for sure after the 2023 harvest season.

Webber’s favorite Bible verse has been a stronghold for her life’s work and dedication: “For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans to prosper you and not harm you, to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 28:11.