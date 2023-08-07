TRIAD event for seniors by Rowe, Downey returns Aug. 16

TRIAD of Kankakee County, a program through the partnership of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, returns Aug. 16 to the Kankakee Public Library.

“Our August TRIAD will pack a lot into the 90-minute meeting,” said Rowe.

“Our Kankakee County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau will highlight recreational and group activities for Kankakee County seniors, as well as provide insider updates on key projects in the community.

“In addition, we will also be hosting a ‘Kankakee County Bingo’ game and teach ‘chair yoga.’ This is one session you don’t want to miss!”

The program is a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and local resource providers and runs from 9:30-11 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.

The event is free to attend and snacks and beverages are provided. It’s open to all Kankakee County senior citizens and caregivers and there is a chance to win prizes.

During the August TRIAD meeting, a brand-new iPad (valued over $300) will be raffled off. The prize is sponsored by the State’s Attorney’s Community Foundation and the raffle is free to enter. Winner must be present to obtain.

For questions and more information, go to k3sao.com/seniors or contact State’s Attorney’s Office Community Service Coordinator Chris Borchardt at 815-936-5829 or cborchardt@k3county.net.