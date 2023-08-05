Thank A Farmer: Wildflower Farm in forefront of agri-tourism

It is one of the newest successes in Illinois farming.

And it comes from a completely unexpected quarter.

It’s The Wildflower Farm, located at 11332 W. Dralle Road, Monee. It is a U-Pick farm stocked with 25 acres of flowers: amaranthus, celosia, cosmos, bachelor’s buttons, dianthus, snapdragon, sunflowers, zinnias and lisanthus.

The basic business model has customers show up: You purchase a mug, a vase or a glass jar and then wander up and down 100 rows of flowers in bloom. Using provided scissors, you cut as many blossoms as you want and fill your container. You’re harvesting and designing at the same time.

At the end of the session, you drop the scissors into a barrel, but you take your selected bouquet home. Just like your elementary school teacher once told you, children are plentiful on the property, but no scissors for them. Mom or dad, or grandma or grandpa, have to do the cutting.

Finding the business is not easy. You’ll have to Google it. There’s no marked freeway exit and, though, there’s plenty to do once you get there, it’s not very visible from the main road.

What it is is quite relaxing. If you always wished for the sensation of harvesting fresh flowers, but your green thumb never matured, this is the place for you.

It is the definition of agri-tourism. Moms and children tend to come weekdays. There are also older couples. Dads, children and families are there on weekends.

The Wildflower Farm, now in its third season, is the brainchild of owner-developer-manager Anna Carmine. She’s doesn’t have a formal title. She’s just in charge.

Carmine doesn’t have a horticulture or agriculture degree. She was not a member of the FFA or 4-H as a child. Her college degree was in culinary science. She just had an idea three years ago and brought it to her husband, Michael, and father, Dan Bengtson, owner of the land and a farmer himself. They wisely said, “go ahead.”

<strong>THEY PLANT, U-PICK</strong>

There are U-Pick berry farms and U-Pick vegetable farms. There are fall places for gathering your own pumpkins and holiday places for cutting your own Christmas tree, but cutting your own flowers is pretty much under the radar. An internet search brought up other flower operations in Barrington, Sheffield and Custer Park.

The Wildflower Farm has already been featured by the Will County Farm Bureau, although it is not yet a member, Carmine said. The general hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but they can vary with events and the weather. For up-to-date hours, activities and times, check their Facebook page, email <a href="mailto:contact@wildflowerpick.com" target="_blank">contact@wildflowerpick.com</a> or call 708-966-3021. The facility just opened for the season in July.

Her flowers are hand-planted in the spring. There’s an irrigation system and netting to keep the blooms in line. The varieties were selected because they’ll grow in Illinois. In most cases, if you pick a bloom the plant will produce another to take its place. The staff sometimes deadheads a plant, picking off the fading flowers, so new ones will come up.

“We try to have sunflowers all season long,” Carmine said.

She first worried that the farm would run out of flowers. Her husband looked it over and said, “You’re never going to run out of flowers.”

What Carmine does have is a natural knack for design, a sense of what people want for entertainment and the ability to inspire others to help.

Her cousin, Ashley, contributed the landscaping design. The place has a nice logo that looks like it might be part of a chain of stores.

The Wildflower Farm is not. It’s independent.

There’s a huge three-dimensional sunflower model on the side of a building. Something professionally bought? No. It’s the creation of a family member.

At one corner there’s a dancing, talking red tractor. It looks like the cousin of a Disney audio-animatronics studio. In reality, it was created by brother Scott Bengtson.

“There has been a lot of family help,” Carmine said. There are 10-15 employees on site. Carmine particularly thanks Junior Navorro, who solves all sorts of mechanical problems on site. Another worker is, in fact, a Peotone FFA student who asked for a job.

Carmine has added food and activities to further the appeal. There are retro pull-behind trailers parked on-site, not strictly Airstream, but with the ‘50s feel, where you can buy an ice cream, lemonade, Chai tea, yogurt parfait or coffee, among other items.

There are also souvenirs. You leave with your mug or vase, which comes from a locally-sourced potter. They sell T-shirts, stationery, honey, sunglasses, candles, greeting cards and bracelets, among other items. To keep the little kids occupied, there is a large-size jumpy pillow, where they can bounce up and down. Also on the property is a barrel train, where children can ride along.

Carmine said that one of the appeals of the place is a location where you can disconnect your phone. The Carmines have three children of their own. Those kids have no phones. They have to play outside and play with each other instead.

Carmine is pushing forward to create more events to make The Wildflower Farm a destination. From 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. is Sunday morning yoga. From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays they are working on getting live music.

A liquor license is in the works. There has not been a Wildflower Farm wedding yet, but several engagements have taken place there, along with bouquet bars, where all participants pick flowers that become their wedding party favor.

They are open to both couples events and girls’ nights out.

This fall, they will extend their season into October to add a corn maze. They plan on having smaller pie pumpkins that you can fill with flowers.