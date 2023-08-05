Saved from demolition: RiverStone property going to city

KANKAKEE — Operating a convention center was never on Mayor Chris Curtis’s to-do list.

But the first-term mayor may be heading down that path.

The Kankakee governmental body is set to take possession of the RiverStone Conference Center, the 400-seat banquet property, immediately northeast of the Interstate 57 308 interchange in south Kankakee, as the entity which recently purchased the property had no desire to keep it.

QuikTrip, a Tulsa, Okla.-based company which is the new owner of the five acres in that area which includes the RiverStone Conference Center, only wanted the land, not the building.

They are set to enter into an agreement with Kankakee in which they will turn over the property in exchange for $1.15 million from the 4th Ward’s Tax Increment Financing district.

The banquet property has not been in business since 2017.

Curtis remains a strong believer the conference center will become a viable business. He said the initial development was simply too deep in debt and the business it had simply could not justify the debt load.

Now, the city is set to take over the 1.87-acre property. That takeover includes what will likely be an $800,000 to $1-million overhaul.

“It has always been a thought of mine: ‘How do I save the convention center?’” he said. He believes a functioning conference center also stabilizes the adjoining Hilton Garden Inn.

Once the city gets the property and completes the needed renovations — likely to take all of 2024 — the city will issue a Request For Performance. The RFP will seek proposals from potential operators.

The goal is to sell the property at that point, noted Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director for Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency.

“I don’t think the city is interested in anything other than getting this operating. The city does not want to own it. We are not in the hospitality business.”