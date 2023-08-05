Riverside named by Becker's in 2023 edition of 'Great Community Hospitals'

Becker’s Hospital Review has released the 2023 edition of its “Great Community Hospitals” list.

Riverside Medical Center was included on the list of 153 hospitals.

Riverside Medical Center is a 312-bed hospital with a full scope of inpatient and outpatient care. It is a nationally recognized, award-winning level II trauma hospital with advanced programs in heart care, cancer care, neurosurgery and orthopedics. It has gained Magnet designation for nursing excellence, making it the only hospital in the area to earn the distinction. The Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute recently completed their 100th TAVR procedure, as well as their 100th WATCHMAN.

In a news release from Becker’s, the company said, “Community hospitals are vital pieces of the overall health care system, expanding care access to patients who might otherwise need to travel great distances or face other barriers to care. While some of these hospitals serve large rural areas, others care for smaller suburban communities.”

These community hospitals are lauded for their clinical excellence, compassionate care and economic impact on their communities. The Becker’s editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on several outside rankings and ratings organizations, including U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, CMS, The Leapfrog Group and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.