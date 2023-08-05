Residential, business developments set for Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Development is coming to Kankakee. And in a big way.

The Kankakee City Council is set to ratify two development agreements — one will be a revised agreement for the construction of a 5-story residential building in downtown and the second for a large-scale QuikTrip gas station on the city’s south side.

There is a third leg to this development stool as well.

Of the approximate five acres in the northeast section of the U.S. 45/52 and RiverStone Parkway intersection purchased by QuikTrip, the former RiverStone Conference Center is included.

Based on the current timeline, the $15-million QuikTrip development should be ready for customers by summer 2024.

QuikTrip, a Tulsa, Okla.-based company, will turn over that property to the city of Kankakee administration in exchange for some $1.15 million of cash from the Tax Increment Financing fund. The TIF funds are not to be repaid.

Of the $1.15-million, $900,000 will go to QuikTrip up front. The remained $250,000 will be paid when the business gains its occupancy permit.

The city hopes to recoup those funds in a three-year period through increased sales and property taxes.

QuikTrip officials note similar developed sites generate $1.3 million in local taxes annually. The city of Kankakee, however, represents only a portion of the final destination of local taxes.

The city, in turn, will rehab the long-shuttered 400-person capacity banquet facility. The ultimate goal will be to sell the building and the yet undeveloped parking lot which will be built immediately south to a banquet business.

The banquet hall has been closed since 2017.

<strong>DOWNTOWN APARTMENTS</strong>

Regarding the $25-million apartment building, it will feature 92 market rate one-and two-bedroom units.

The goal is to have tenants moving in by summer 2025.

One-bedroom apartments will range from 615 to 795 square feet. Two-bedroom units will be 1,035 square feet.

In total, the apartments will accommodate 125-150. Preliminary monthly rental figures are ranging from $1,200 to $1,600.

Based on the present timeline, occupancy is targeted for mid 2025.

As part of the up-for-vote agreement with Jeffers, the city will forgive a $1-million loan made to Jeffers 18 months ago, while at the same time restructuring a property tax-sharing agreement from 90%-10% rebate with Jeffers to a 75%-25% rebate.

“We can absorb that loan,” Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said. Regarding the tax-sharing agreement, Curtis said the initial agreement was one he was not comfortable with due to the size of the tax rebate.

The ground floor of the U-shaped apartment building will be an enclosed, heated parking lot.

The initial site plans have apartments numbering between 20-25 for the four floors. The exact breakdown is not finalized as the plans have yet to progress through final site plan approval.

The second floor, however, is slated to contain a west-facing, shared, outdoor common area. The exact size and the number of people who could be on the outdoor area at the same time has not been finalized.

The downtown development of the vacant Midland States Bank site, which will be redeveloped at a $6-million cost, has been in the discussion stage for several years. The site will be turned into a business incubator by Milwaukee, Wis.-based developer Josh Jeffers.

As part of the development deal, if the site does not generate a minimum of $300,000 annually, the city will pay half of the shortfall and Jeffers will pay the remaining half.

The initial agreement between Kankakee and Jeffers noted that if the project didn’t generate $450,000 annually, the city was responsible for making up all the difference.

That portion of the 20-year agreement left leadership somewhat uncomfortable.

This agreement will be in place for 20 years, beginning when the neighboring apartment gains its occupancy permit. The agreement does not stay with the property, meaning if Jeffers sells or walks away from the property, the city’s agreement would not transfer to whomever would take it over.

Jeffers has been working on Kankakee plans for about four years. Like so many projects, these were delayed and nearly shelved due to increased costs associated with supplies and borrowed money due to the pandemic.

<strong>RIPPLE EFFECT?</strong>

Curtis reported Jeffers in eager to begin these downtown projects as he has a tenant committed — Pleneri.com, a start-up, independent clothing manufacturing company — to take the entire first floor of the Midland property, 310 S. Schuyler Ave.

The city has been pushing for the residential property as leadership believes this has long been the missing piece for downtown development.

“We’ve been trying to do this for years in the downtown,” Curtis said. “This is something found in a larger urban area. This is nothing something that can be found in our area. People will be able to walk to work, walk to dinner, walk to shopping.

“The more people there are in the downtown, the more business we will likely see. The economic impact ripples out,” he said.

Basically, the administration notes, for significant retail or business development to take place in the downtown, there must be people living in the city’s core to support those businesses.

Regarding the 92-unit development, it would be located immediately southwest of the South Dearborn Avenue and East Station Street intersection. It would be immediately east of the former Midland bank.

The current outlook is rehab, which will begin on the Midland bank site this summer. Site work on the apartment property is to begin simultaneously.

Jeffers also remains committed to redevelopment of the Pope Brace property, 197 S. West Ave. Curtis said details for the Pope Brace revised development plans for the building as a residential property will be brought forward in about two months.