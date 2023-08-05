Parking fines increasing for first time since 2002

BOURBONNAIS — The cost of parking fines in the village of Bourbonnais will be increasing for the first time since 2002.

Trustees approved raising the fines from $25 to $50 during Wednesday’s Police Committee meeting.

It was one of three committees to meet. Finance and Administration committees are the other two committees.

Police Chief Jim Phelps said according to information, parking fines in Bradley, Manteno and Kankakee are each at $50.

Parking issues were discussed in two areas of the village.

Trustees agreed to allow parking on the south side of Bethel Drive near Slater Park and the Little League baseball complex.

There are currently two ‘No Parking’ signs posted on the south side. They will be removed.

Phelps said there is no ordinance on record allowing for those signs to be posted.

Parking issues in the neighborhoods on the west and north sides of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School were discussed.

“We get complaints about students parking in residential areas all school year,” Phelps said. “We need to make a decision to make those streets resident-only parking or not.”

<strong>ADMINISTRATION</strong>

A proposed daycare and learning center located in the former Montessori school located at 165 Mohawk Drive got the go ahead from the trustees.

They will vote on the special use permit at an upcoming village board meeting. The building has been vacant since 2020.

Rhonda Thompson owns Thompson Tiny Tots. It is currently located in Bradley.

Moving to the bigger location will allow Thompson room to increase the number of children — between the ages of 6 weeks and 12 years old — to 99.

The daycare and learning center will employ a staff of 15, Thompson said.

Thompson said there is a need for more daycare in the area.

Tiny Tots is open 6 a.m. to midnight.

It is located in an area zoned for multiple-family residences.

The request was a special use permit to Central Commercial Business.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 to send the request to the trustees during a recent hearing.

“It’s great that you are putting this building back in use,” Trustee Randy King said.

Mayor Paul Schore said it was refreshing to see it.

“It’s a win-win,” Schore said.

Schore said he was curious about the daycare being open until midnight.

“Many people have unconventional hours they work,” Thompson said. “There are people who work a 3-11 p.m. shift, or 12-hour shifts.”

Thompson is open until midnight Monday through Saturday at her current location.

<strong>FINANCE</strong>

Bourbonnais trustees discussed the proposed warehouse development near the Interstate 57 Bourbonnais Parkway interchange.

At the July 26 Economic and Community Development meeting, trustees learned details about a proposed warehouse complex to be located to the south of the Road Ranger Travel Center currently under construction.

The 40-acre complex would be located in an area zoned for limited manufacturing, which includes commercial industrial.

The proposed developer, PSI General Contractors of Kankakee, asked the village for tax increment financing. The first phase would cost $14 million to buy the land and build the first of four warehouses.

Officials told trustees one thing remains to complete the deal, economic incentives in the form of Tax Increment Financing. The land sits in one of the village’s TIF districts.

A TIF agreement is a local real estate property tax exemption negotiated and executed between a municipality and an expanding or relocating company.

TIF calls for local taxing bodies to make a joint investment in the development or redevelopment of an area, with the intent that any short-term gains be reinvested and leveraged so that all taxing bodies will receive larger financial gains in the future.

Jeff Bennett is the land broker for the deal involving the land’s owner, Jennings Realty, and PSI General Contractors.

Bennett said the proposed TIF agreement runs for 10 years. In years 1-5, PSI would receive 75% from leasers. The remaining 25% goes to the village.

Years 6-10 would have the sharing be 50/50.