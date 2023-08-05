Downs family named Riverside's Samaritans of the Year

Quite literally, the Downs family has helped to build Riverside Medical Center.

Back in 2010, construction was underway at Riverside. Work was beginning on the East Tower, a project that would more than double the size of the hospital.

Dave Puent, then the Director of Facilities at Riverside, had to put in a call to President Phil Kambic on a Friday night. There was a problem with the general contractor. They might be going under, or out of business.

So Riverside put in one call, on a Saturday, to Johnson Downs Construction. Would they take over the contract?

“You betcha we will,” said Sid Downs, president of Johnson Downs.

With a handshake and a lot of trust, Johnson Downs assumed control.

Sid Downs called the subcontractors and told them to stay on the job. They did.

“We didn’t lose one day of work,” Kambic said.

Ultimately, the project came in, ahead of schedule and under budget.

The Downs family was honored this week as the Samaritans of the Year by the Riverside Medical Center Foundation. The honor celebrates their physical work, their charity to Riverside over many years and their work in the community.

First given in 1974, the Samaritan is the “highest honor” awarded by the Riverside Foundation. The announcement was made at a President’s Circle gathering Thursday evening. A larger community Samaritan dinner will follow in the fall.

Kambic recalled the East Tower project.

“If you want to have a world class operation, you need world class facilities,” he said.

Johnson Downs provided that. Kambic said the project was driven by a need to have larger and more modern operating rooms, better labor and delivery rooms and private rooms, rather than semi-private rooms, for patients.

At a cost of $70 million, the East Tower added 160,000 square feet to the hospital and 100 jobs.

Sid Downs is president of Johnson Downs. Sid is married to Diane Downs. Their son, Jeff Downs, is vice president of the firm. Jeff is married to Clarissa. Their son is Colin Downs.

Jeff said the Samaritan award was especially significant coming from Riverside. Riverside, he said, “was one of the area’s great local success stories.”

They have, Jeff said, “a big footprint in the area” and they are great for the community.

Jeff said that, when they realized the quality of people who have received the Samaritan in the past, the Downs family was “very honored.”

On a very personal note, Jeff explained that he and his wife Clarissa’s son, Colin Downs, was born at Riverside. Colin was premature. The Riverside staff, Jeff said, was “amazing.” People would come in, on their days off, to check and see how Colin and his mom were doing. Colin today is going in to his junior year at Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee.

<strong>DOWNS AND RIVERSIDE</strong>

The East Tower is not the only Downs construction link to Riverside, just the largest one. Johnson Downs has also built an addition at the Riverside Cancer Center and also done the remodeling of the endocrinology facilities at the Riverside Health and Fitness Center.

Johnson Downs and the Downs family has been a longtime supporter of the Riverside Pro-Am Golf Tournament. They have given to the event since 1990 and have been a major sponsor for the past 14 years.

The Pro-Am gives out a Legacy Player Award for longtime participation. In 2018, that award was given to Diane Downs. She said she was glad to receive the award in the hope that it will encourage more women to play.

Johnson Downs was started in 1968 by Edgar Johnson and Sid Downs. Known as a general contractor and construction manager, Johnson Downs has done “just about everything” in the community, Jeff said.

Among the firm’s larger projects in recent years are the construction of the IKO shingle manufacturing facility and a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Kankakee County Training Center in Bradley.

Currently, Johnson Downs is working on the $18.6-million Community Campus for the village of Bourbonnais and updating the electrical work and the HVAC system at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Keys to success at Johnson Downs, Jeff said, include taking pride in the job and having a team approach.

And, he added, “you have to have good communication” with the client and with all the subcontractors.

Johnson Downs, he said, tries to use local subcontractors and local suppliers to keep money in the community.

In addition to their support of Riverside, the Downs family has long been active with the Kankakee Area YMCA and the KCTC. Sid Downs was honored by the YMCA last year.

Kambic thanked the Downs family “for all that they do for Riverside and for all that they do for the community.”