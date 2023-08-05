CSL's new site leader Garcia-Delgado settles in

Growing up in Puerto Rico, Abner Garcia-Delgado enjoyed his time in the then-largely rural setting which comprises the Latin American country.

He loved running across the countryside and through the numerous fields of sugar cane. There were fields of sugar cane across the street from his grandmother’s house.

However, even as a youngster, he knew the region would not be home for long. He knew that opportunity would call in the United States and as he made his way through school and then the University of Puerto Rico, he did find himself in the U.S.

“Sugar cane was not in my future. It was a great place to grow up,” he said while acknowledging he had far greater aspirations.

But to be perfectly honest, the young man had no more awareness of anything related to Kankakee County.

Now a resident of Bourbonnais along with his wife, Vanessa, and their three children, the 49-year-old has been the CSL Behring Kankakee site leader since September 2022.

Growing up in an environment where he was forced to make do with what he had shaped this engineer-turned-site leader. And though there are obvious differences between Puerto Rico and Kankakee County, he is feeling right at home.

“When I see corn fields, I feel like I’m at home,” he said from the conference room of the sprawling 138-acre Bourbonnais Township plant which is Kankakee County’s top manufacturing site in terms of workforce with approximately 1,500 employees.

“This is a different type of agriculture,” he said noting the corn and soybean fields he sees daily. “I fell in love with this area. I’m very comfortable here.”

This is a place where Garcia-Delgado would like to call home for many years if he has his way.

<strong>OPERATION TRANSFORMATION</strong>

As the company celebrates its 70th year on the site where pharmaceutical products have been manufactured, Garcia-Delgado is looking to transform the way the plant operates.

The Melbourne, Australian-based company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of plasma-derived medications. The company’s biotherapies treat a variety of disorders, including hemophilia and hereditary angioedema.

It would be a mistake to describe Garcia-Delgado as anything other than a team player, a consensus builder, a thought provoker.

He does not rule by an iron fist. Site management is not, “my way or the highway.”

It is quite the opposite.

As he walks through the sprawling plant, he passes through buildings. He passes by pipes, ducts and hallways. There are production areas filled with workers.

He sees people and he sees therapies which make positive impacts allowing for lives of thousands to be lived in a fuller fashion.

“I really love this business,” he said. “We have to see people’s faces, not the manufacturing. If people are here for the money, they are in the wrong place.”

The hours can be long. The responsibility can be daunting. The reward, however, can be exhilarating.

“We are here for a purpose,” Garcia-Delgado said. “If you know why you are doing this, it’s not a burden. I know what I’m doing will impact people’s lives. It’s so important to get a connection with the patients.

“We are not doing this just for a paycheck. These are people who will be impacted if we don’t do things right. Doing it the wrong way can never happen. That’s how important this business is.”

Having spent many years of his career with biotech leaders such as Amgen and DuPont, Garcia-Delgado joined CSL in August 2020. He was recruited to the plant’s fractionation area as senior director.

His role in the fractionalization area basically focused on the first steps involved in the manufacturing process of blood plasma. He was then elevated in August 2022 to the interim site president. The interim tag was removed in September 2022.

<strong>MANAGEMENT STYLE</strong>

Asked to describe his management style, Garcia-Delgado focused on a single word: calm.

It is his goal to maintain a calm environment. There are plenty of stresses throughout the lives of many. He wants the work environment to be as relaxed as possible, albeit with the products still being produced at the highest level.

“My goal in my career has been I want people to choose to follow my leadership instead of having to follow it,” he explained. “I have been successful in creating an environment in which the team members can be transparent, honest and creative.

“… I encourage people to disagree. The less I talk, the better I’m doing my job. I believe in letting the talent work.”

Garcia-Delgado said the basic structure of his day during the morning is to focus on the day’s production, that day’s needs. The afternoon is dedicated to long-range plans, future endeavors.

He wants to see the plant being ready when CSL corporate is making decisions regarding expansions.

His plans continue to focus on five areas: people, safety, quality, reliability and finance.

Each issue at the plant is run through the areas. Each of those five areas are as important as the next.

“For use to be competitive, you have to excel at all of them,” he said.

<strong>PLANT EXPANSION</strong>

There have been community rumblings in which the plug has been pulled on CSL’s expansion, that corporate is not pleased with the Kankakee plant.

Nothing could be further from the truth, Garcia-Delgado said.

He said massive investments have been made regarding wastewater treatment operations. The same can be said about huge investments into an electric substation.

He noted about $4 million was invested into the new CSL Plasma collection site. He said the location is now the training location for the more than 300 CSL Plasma donation sites scattered across the United States.

With the improvements in the wastewater and electric systems, he said, the Bourbonnais Township site is ideally suited for growth.

“We want to be ready,” Garcia-Delgado said. “We are doing the right things so we are first in line when there are expansion possibilities.”

While the entire region wants to hear news of new products and an increased workforce, Garcia-Delgado took the parental attitude. Be patient.

“I tell people that all the time,” he said. “I know people are impatient. We get that question [expansion] a lot.”

<strong>IN 5 YEARS</strong>

So what might CSL Kankakee look like in five years? Will the 138-acre campus be bursting at the seams? Will it employ 2,000?

Those are a question he cannot answer, though he wishes he had a crystal ball.

Simply put, he instructs everyone to stay the course, to bring dedication to the site each and every day.

“Our goal is to be the best plant in the CSL network,” Garcia-Delgado said. “We still need to do work. We must challenge ourselves each day to be better.”

He also wants CSL Kankakee to become better known outside of Kankakee County’s borders.

He is often surprised by the fact many people outside of Kankakee County are unaware of this site.

While being a husband, father and site manager, sometimes there are simply not enough hours in the day.

Even though sugar cane has been replaced by corn in his world, Garcia-Delgado wants to make Kankakee County his home.

“I like this area,” he said. “I like CSL. I like the future of CSL. I like the way we do business from end to end.”