Visit Kankakee County opens second round of CTAP grant program

After doling out a total of $647,500 during the first round of Community Tourism Action Plan grants, Visit Kankakee County — the area’s convention and visitors bureau — is opening up a second round of funding applications for local businesses and organizations.

The grant funding is given in an effort to drive tourism and visitation to Kankakee County.

The next round of the CTAP grant program is available for government agencies, private and public businesses and community organizations to aid in the completion of both small and large projects that positively impact the visitor economy.

“While there are many purposes for these CTAP grants, the primary purpose is to add vibrancy to the communities in Kankakee County and to generate new economic impact through visitation by non-residents,” Visit Kankakee County said in a news release.

Other purposes include:

• Expanding the tourism product in Kankakee County.

• Expanding existing or create new visitor experiences in Kankakee County to attract new visitors and extend the length of stay of current visitors.

• Providing co-op marketing assistance to support new signature events that will generate overnight visitation to Kankakee County.

• Generating overnight visitors and measurable hotel room nights in Kankakee County.

CTAP grants are investments in tourism-related projects that will foster and stimulate increased visitation and visitor spending within Kankakee County.

Examples of desired projects include, but are not limited to, the development or expansion of visitor attractions and venues, hands-on experiences and activities, high-impact traveling exhibitions, public shows that are uniquely qualified to extend a visitor’s stay and multi-day new signature events that are likely to generate overnight hotel stays.

Through this grant program that will assist the public, private and nonprofit sectors, two different levels of grants will be offered through a competitive application process. The first offers grants in the amount of $5,000 to $24,999 that require a 25% applicant match.

In the first cycle of the CTAP grant in spring of this year, 23 organizations submitted applications and 10 projects were approved for funding. Many of these projects are well underway.

The second cycle has begun and has an application deadline of Sept. 15 with anticipated applicant notification by Sept. 29.

For more information on the grant and the application, go to <a href="https://www.kccvb.com" target="_blank">kccvb.com</a> Further questions should be directed to Visit Kankakee County Executive Director Nicole Gavin at <a href="mailto:nicole@kccvb.com" target="_blank">nicole@kccvb.com</a>.

Grants were given to the following entities in various amounts. Each grant has to be used in a way that will impact tourism.

• Kankakee Riverfront Society received $500,000 for the first phase of the Currents of Kankakee East Riverwalk.

• Locavore Farm in Grant Park received $50,000 to extend its season of farm-to-table experiences from a 24-week season to a 44-week season.

• The village of Bourbonnais received $50,000 for a mobile synthetic ice rink, which will provide year-round ice skating.

• Adventure Commons/Adventure Christian Church received $15,000 in assistance in securing gymnastic event bookings.

• The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County and the Kankakee County Historical Society received $5,000 for the implementation of Miracle on 8th: A Kris Kringle Market, which is set for Dec. 9 at the Kankakee County Museum.

• Connect Roasters received $5,000 in marketing support for the grand opening of its new Bourbonnais location, as well as for workshops and classes.

• Deer Ridge Barn received $5,000 for an expansion to allow for 240-day season.

• Knack Brewing & Fermentations received $5,000 for marketing assistance for the grand opening of outdoor space.

• The Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts received $2,500 in marketing assistance for Estival Festival, which will have its third annual event this year in Bird Park.

• There was a 10th grant provided in the cycle, awarding $10,000 to Bourbonnais Township Park District for the implementation of a summer music festival titled WillowPalooza. Plans for 2023 were unable to come to fruition, and the park district is planning for a 2024 event.