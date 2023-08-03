UpliftedCare named 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Award recipient

UpliftedCare has been named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, CAHPS and bereavement surveys and advanced analytics for hospice organizations.

This annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide a positive patient experience and high-quality care as measured by the patient and caregiver experience. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey satisfaction measures.

UpliftedCare Executive Director Fawn Hendershott credits the unwavering dedication of the UpliftedCare staff. “Health care is constantly changing around us,” Hendershott said in a news release.

“The entire team at UpliftedCare continues to adapt to the changes and rise to each challenge. This prestigious honor is a true reflection of their dedication to our patients and families and I’m so incredibly honored to lead this amazing team.”

HCAHPS Honors acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing performance on the Willingness to Recommend question as a qualifier and then analyzing performance on 18 other questions that comprise the publicly reported measures from April 2022 through March 2023. HCAHPS Honors recipients include agencies scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Average on at least 85% of the evaluated questions.

“We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than 10 years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care,” said Ronda Howard, Vice President of Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst, said in a news release.

“We congratulate UpliftedCare on their success and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.”