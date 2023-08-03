Man dies in fire in Watseka

WATSEKA — A 54-year-old Watseka man died from suspected smoke inhalation during a garage fire.

Kevin Kaufman, 54, of Watseka, died July 29 in Watseka. He had been living in the garage.

Kaufman was staying in the garage of a couple in the 300 block of West North Street. The couple and their children were able to get out of the house, Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum said.

A preliminary cause of death is smoke inhalation, Cheatum said.

The fire appeared to be electrical in nature.

According to media reports, there were no working smoke detectors in the house.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.