Merchant Street MusicFest attendance hits 6,300 for 2023

Merchant Street MusicFest 2023 took place over two nights this past weekend and thousands attended despite Friday night’s uncomfortably hot temperatures.

Saturday was much more bearable with daytime temps in the 80s and nighttime temps in the 70s. This night saw more of a crowd.

Allison Beasley, director of the Kankakee Public Library who oversees the festival, said that there were 5,221 paying guests and an estimated attendance of 6,300 between Friday and Saturday. The 6,300 total includes those with sponsor or promotional passes.

“That [number] is down by about 2,000 from the past couple of years, and we feel that was largely due to the extreme heat on Friday,” Beasley said. “No other issues — a very smooth and successful event by all other accounts.”

The festival ended Saturday night with a collection of voices singing along with Sister Sledge to “We Are Family.”