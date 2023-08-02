Couple who met studying abroad in '67 marry after decades parted by geography

It could be the premise of a best-selling romance novel: A love story 50-plus years in the making, separated by geography and finally culminated with marriage.

Instead, it’s the true love story of now Bourbonnais resident Judy Yoothanom, 77, and her husband, Narong, 81.

The couple met in 1967 while both studying abroad in the U.S. at two different schools in the St. Louis area. Judy is originally from the Philippines and Narong is from Thailand.

One night, Narong was with friends at a mixer at Judy’s school for students studying abroad. One look across the room and he knew he had to dance with that “beautiful girl.”

While initially upset that he attempted to begin dancing without first getting her permission, Judy forgave him the next day over lunch after he surprised her at her dorm to apologize and “to clear everything.”

The following day, they were slated to attend church together, but Narong got in a car accident while driving his friend back to their university. This time, it would be Judy showing up on his doorstep.

“I had to make sure he was OK,” she said.

From there, they were smitten.

Despite the small distance between their two schools, the two stayed in contact through weekend visits, by writing letters and through phone calls.

In 1969, Narong was called upon by the king of Thailand to serve his country through his chosen field of electrical engineering — in which he has a doctorate degree.

Judy saw him off to the airport.

Geography would quickly become an issue for the couple, as Narong wrote to Judy at her St. Louis address. However, she never received the letter and, in that time, was offered a social work internship in Galesburg.

This is where they would lose communication for nearly 50 years.

<strong>FINDING THEIR WAY BACK</strong>

Both would marry, have children and would build their careers. Though she returned to the {span}Philippines {/span}for a while, Judy would eventually settle in Illinois.

Narong, meanwhile, stayed in Thailand, but he would visit the U.S. often for work. Any chance he had to come to the U.S., he would fit in a trip to the St. Louis Gateway Arch.

He and Judy had had many dates there, and he returned there in the hopes that he might bump into her. He visited the arch around 10 times over the years, and never had any luck.

Judy said she would think of Narong over the years and would reminisce by looking at old photos.

“I never forgot him,” she said, noting she thought she’d never see him again.

When a little something called the World Wide Web came along, Narong tried to find his former flame. However, she had since married and changed her last name, making results come up nil.

In 2018, Judy’s sister, Brenda, happened to find Narong on Facebook and decided to send him a message. Not one to often check Facebook, it took Narong four months to see Brenda’s message. When he finally did, he had only one question.

“Where’s Judy?”

The two quickly got in touch through email and then Facebook Messenger. As luck would have it, Narong’s company was planning a work trip to California, and he was able to fit in a week off in Chicago.

Despite a 3-hour delay, Narong finally touched down in Chicago. Back again in the last environment they had seen each other, Judy was waiting for him at the airport.

“I was so glad to meet her,” Narong said.

“I was a little guarded,” Judy recalled, noting she was nervous that time would change their dynamic.

At this time, Judy’s husband had passed and Narong was still married. The two remained in contact as friends.

Shortly after the pandemic hit, Narong’s wife died of cancer. Having both gone through the loss of a spouse, Narong and Judy’s connection grew.

<strong>ROAD TO THE AISLE</strong>

Through more conversation and occasional visits — including a trip to Thailand where Judy met Narong’s family, prompting his mother to ask “When is she coming back?” immediately following the trip — their love rekindled.

On April 11, 2022, Narong finally asked Judy something that had long been on his mind.

“Will you marry me?”

She said “yes” and began planning the Catholic ceremony. Though {span}Buddhist{/span}, Narong had attended several Catholic Masses with Judy in college — even getting up to take communion on his first visit, something the couple remembers with a laugh — and was inspired to convert to Catholicism.

The two married on July 22 at St. Mary Parish in Mokena, which was officiated by Rev. Dindo Billote, who happens to be from the Philippines.

“He said we were the first seniors to get married in his church,” the couple said.

While issues with visas limited the amount of family Narong had on his side, Judy’s family was very involved in the ceremony with her nephew walking her down the aisle, her daughter playing the viola during the ceremony and her nephew playing the piano accompanied by his singing wife.

“It’s a miracle,” Billote had said during the ceremony. “[It was] God’s plan. God made Judy for Narong, and Narong for Judy.”

A highlight of the wedding, the couple said, was celebrating in the fashion in which they initially met.

“We’re still dancing!”

What’s next for the couple?

Lots of travel and, as Judy — who loves painting and also performs in a 5-piece Rondalla band — puts it, “trying to make up those [lost] years.”

“I’m very happy to have her back in my life,” said Narong.