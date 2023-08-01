New Exploration Station manager ready for an exciting journey

BRADLEY — Annie Scott and the Exploration Station children’s museum were made for one another.

The museum has helped children learn for more than three decades.

Scott’s energy level equals a child’s at Christmastime.

“I’ve always loved learning new things since I was a little girl and looked forward to the first day of school each year like it was Christmas morning,” the Western Michigan University graduate said during a tour of the facility last week.

Scott is the manager of Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Exploration Station.

“I am so beyond honored to be a part of the live history of the Exploration Station and help bring it to life in new ways for a new generation of young, curious minds,” Scott said.

“This role is truly a dream career for me and the fulfillment I feel each day is unmatched by any work I’ve done before this.”

Scott grew up in Orland Park and attended Carl Sandburg High School.

“It was in high school that I developed an intense passion for writing, history and art as I discovered who I was and what my true interests were,” Scott said.

“Any and all kinds of museums were consistently my favorite places to be since I was young; I adored the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, and fell in love with the Art Institute of Chicago. The Field Museum was such a treat as well with the jaw-dropping dinosaur fossils and historic civilizations recreated.

“To be able to find a career in the field of education and the world of museums is such an honor and a joy.”

Scott attended Michigan State University prior to transferring to Western Michigan, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English: rhetoric and writing studies in 2020.

She wants to use her enthusiasm to benefit the children who will take the journey through the museum.

“I am personally dedicated to the well-being of all children, and to contribute to creating a space where children can feel safe and free to just be kids and be completely themselves is invaluable,” Scott said. “All children deserve a life of joy and hope and I endeavor to work with my team to create an immersive world where every child can find that hope, chase their dreams and see the joy and beauty in life.”

While in college, Scott served two internships at Walt Disney World in Florida.

“My experience working with the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has prepared me well to work directly with children and has better helped me in understanding the clever and brilliant minds of children and what they want to see and experience,” Scott said.