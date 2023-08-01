More lodging might be headed to Bradley

BRADLEY — There are eight hotels which call Bradley home, and there may be as many as three others which might pull off the interstate to establish a presence here.

During this past week’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Mayor Mike Watson said one builder is anxiously waiting to develop and is so eager that construction could begin before a new Tax Increment Financing district is officially developed.

At the meeting, the board unanimously adopted an ordinance to allow for the borrowing of $9.9 million from Midland States Bank. The line of credit is earmarked for an assortment of public improvement function, but could be used to aid a development until the TIF is officially adopted.

While the village has a cash surplus of $10 million, Watson said the balance is to stay in place for an emergency, meaning the administration wants to use that as a baseline.

The village is in negotiations with two hoteliers who are looking to develop in Bradley. The hotel developments are being anticipated in the area immediately east of the Holiday Inn Express in the area northeast of Northfield Square mall.

Currently, the village is home to: Best Western, 62 Ken Hayes Drive; Hampton Inn, 64 Ken Hayes Drive; Comfort Inn & Suites, 1500 Illinois Route 50; Fairfield Inn, 1550 Illinois Route 50; Holiday Inn Express, 1000 Freedom Drive; MainStay Suites, 60 Ken Hayes Drive; Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie Drive; and Super 8, 1390 Locke Drive.

In all, there are 14 hotels in Kankakee County.

According to the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, there are 1,079 hotel rooms in Kankakee County, with 648 — or 60% — of them located in Bradley.

Watson said two of the hotels being discussed are each in the 80- to 85-room range.

The village is hoping for more overnight lodging as it continues to move forward with plans to attract visitors, chiefly the $30-million sports playing, eight-to-12 baseball field complex.

The complex is likely to be constructed on the recently-acquired 126-acre parcel the village purchased late this spring for $2.55 million. The property is directly east of Bradley’s Super Walmart store along Illinois Route 50 at St. George Road.

The development is moving forward as the village administration is hosting potential architectural firms this week.

“We are seeing a shortfall in regards to rooms with the sports complex moving forward,” Watson said.

The village’s goal is to have an architectural firm for the sports complex selected by mid August.