Exploration Station getting much needed update

BRADLEY — A transformation is beginning in the magical Exploration Station located at Perry Farm Park.

The Bourbonnais Township Park District began its efforts to update the more than 30-year-old facility by approving $100,000 for a major change.

The Castle Room, the first exhibit the children’s museum featured when it opened more than 30 years ago, will be replaced by the Storyland Forest, featuring a two-story tree with interactive features.

Commissioners will vote on an additional $39,000 at its August board meeting.

It is a place where children can explore the forest, read, learn to have an appreciation of literature, learn from the characters and how to be good role models, Annie Scott, Exploration Station’s new manager, said.

“The BTPD Board of Commissioners in conjunction with the Executive Director have decided to upgrade, innovate and add substantial resources to bring the Exploration Station into the 21st Century,” BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt said.

“Technological advancements coupled with modern learning theory have suggested that modernization of the Exploration Station will be beneficial to all participants and stakeholders in the community and beyond.”

The park district’s comprehensive master plan, which was approved by the previous board and executive director, indicated people wanted the Exploration Station to be updated, Piatt said.

“Per our Comprehensive Master Plan and the Exploration Station Strategic Plan of 2009, both reports indicated major changes were needed in order to keep the Exploration Station viable as a historical presence in the community,” Piatt said.

The last major renovation for the 10,000 square facility was from 2016-2018, which included the installation of the Pet Clinic and Exploration, and the lobby floor was completely redone with non-slip laminate flooring, Piatt said.

Since the opening of the children’s museum in 1990, more than 400,000 visitors have crossed the threshold, according to the BTPD website.

As of July 24, a total of 11,182 people have visited this year. In 2022, there were 16,463 visitors. In 2021, there were 7,371 visitors as the facility was closed by the pandemic for a portion of the year.

LEADING THE WAY

Scott will be in charge of the transformation.

“With many of our additions and future plans, inclusivity and accessibility is at the forefront of our mission so having a space that is comfortable for everyone is something we really want to include,” Scott explained.

Scott gave the Daily Journal insight into the changes to come in the next few years.

LIVE ANIMAL VIEWING AREA

“In our front lobby, we will be transforming our small emotions exhibit into a live animal viewing area and gift shop for educational toys and books,” Scott said.

“Two Northern Map Turtles will be showcased so kids can get up close and see these adorable reptiles swim, play, and eat,” Scott said.

“The rest of this small space will be utilized to store and sell exhibit-related merchandise and educational toys, and to hold our Teddy Mountain stuffer and stuffed animals so children can have easier access to help with the process of stuffing their own furry friend, Scott said.

CRITTER CREEK

<strong>”</strong>In the back of the facility where our temporary exhibit lives, next to the Paleontology play area, we are in the process of creating a new exhibit called Critter Creek,” Scott said.

“This space will showcase the beautiful ecosystem of our local treasure, the Kankakee River, and many of the critters and wildlife that live along its banks,” Scott explained.

“Sparking an interest in local wildlife and the environment in young people is a major goal for us at the Exploration Station, and this is a taste of some of our future additions to come.”

ADDITIONAL ITEMS

• The room that formerly held the water table will eventually be a water play space again in the future. Those designs and plans are still in the works, but we are going to add something that brings more fun, interactive play, and education to the forefront, Scott said.

• The small room in our STEM area of the facility that was formerly our Illuminations exhibit, will become a sensory room in the near future.