2 liquor stores receive suspensions

KANKAKEE — The two downtown Kankakee liquor stores ticketed for selling single-serve beers, which is a violation of the city’s liquor ordinance, were hit with two-day suspension of their liquor licenses.

The suspension began at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and concludes at midnight Thursday night, meaning Liquor Lot and Key City Liquors can return to operating their business on Friday.

Mayor Chris Curtis, who also serves as the city’s liquor commissioner, said ownership of both locations admitted during their hearings this past week they acted improperly.

“There are consequences,” he said of ordinance violations. “Rules have to be followed.”

Liquor Lot, 370 S. Schuyler Ave., was cited on April 17 by an undercover Kankakee police officer for violation of the law by wrapping two single-serve cans together with plastic.

On July 24, an undercover officer was sold a single-serve can of beer at Key City Liquors, 321 S. Schuyler Ave.

Liquor Lot co-owner Pete Zachhani, who also owns Kankakee’s Liquor World and Bourbonnais’ Liquor Zone, said at his Thursday hearing he was unaware the Kankakee City Council had passed a revised ordinance on April 3 dealing with liquor sales.

Key City co-owner Gurwinder Singh, of Naperville, who only purchased the location three months ago, did not dispute the fact single-serve cans were being sold. He stated at his hearing on Friday the sales were being made by mistake.

Since Curtis became mayor in 2021, the city has stepped up its effort to deal with the problem of people walking through the downtown area drinking alcohol and the problems associated with it.