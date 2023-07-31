Updates coming to BTPD website and Exploration Station museum

<em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Annie Scott's last name.</em>

BRADLEY — Changes are coming to Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Exploration Station and the district’s website.

Commissioners heard proposals for both during their meeting on July 25.

The Castle Room, the first exhibit the children’s museum featured when it opened more than 30 years ago, will be replaced by the Storyland Forest, featuring a two-story tree with interactive features.

“It is a cool structure but it has a lot of wear and tear,” Exploration Station manager Annie Scott said of the castle.

Scott discussed the project with the commissioners during their committee of the whole meeting, which was held prior to the board’s regular meeting.

Commissioners have already approved $100,000 for the project.

Scott made a request for an additional $39,000 after she got more detailed information about the tree, which will be purchased from Wacky World Studios, a Florida-based company.

The board will vote on the extra funding at its next meeting.

“This is not only for children. Adults can climb the tree,” Scott said.

They will be able to climb up seven feet to a lookout area. The tree also features a slide.

It is a place where children explore the forest, can read, learn to have an appreciation of literature, learn from the characters and how to be good role models, Scott said.

The park district’s comprehensive master plan, which was approved by the previous board and executive director, indicated people wanted the Exploration Station to be updated, BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt said.

“Per our Comprehensive Master Plan and the Exploration Station Strategic Plan of 2009, both reports indicated major changes were needed in order to keep the Exploration Station viable as a historical presence in the community,” Piatt said.

Other updates are planned for the museum in the next few years, Piatt said during a tour of the facility with a Daily Journal reporter last week.

Already the hardware for the flight simulator exhibit has been updated, Smith said.

The new hardware allows users to fly all over the world, which helps with learning about geography and other places in the world.

“The BTPD Board of Commissioners in conjunction with the Executive Director have decided to upgrade, innovate and add substantial resources to bring the Exploration into the 21st Century,” Piatt explained in response to an email sent by the Daily Journal asking questions about the future of the museum.

“Technological advancements coupled with modern learning theory have suggested that modernization of the Exploration Station will be beneficial to all participants and stakeholders in the community and beyond.”

WEBSITE UPDATE

Director of Marketing and Community Outreach Cherie Smolkovich presented a proposal to update the park district’s website.

Smolkovich said the project would cost $16,200 for the company she talked to about hosting the new site. Then there would be an annual fee of $650 for hosting the site.

The need to update came about as Smolkovich has been working on an app for the park district.

“Our current website did serve a purpose,” Smolkovich said. “It has outlived technology advances. It doesn’t have everything we need.

“The app and website will complement one another.”

Again, the results of the comprehensive master plan indicated board members, staff and community pointed to updating the website, Piatt said.

It will take approximately six months to make the switch to the updated website, officials said.