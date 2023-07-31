Illinois AG files lawsuit against Kankakee manufacturer

KANKAKEE — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday announced a lawsuit and two consent orders against the current and former owners of a chemical manufacturing facility in Kankakee for violations of air pollution control standards.

Raoul’s lawsuit was filed in Kankakee County Circuit Court against current facility owner Kensing LLC and former owner BASF Corporation, according to a release from Raoul.

The plant is located in the 2500 block of South Kensington Avenue on Kankakee’s south side.

Kensing is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of specialty chemicals derived from vegetable oils, including plant-based vitamin E, anionic and amphoteric surfactants, phytosterols, pearlizing agents and specialty esters.

The lawsuit alleges hazardous air pollutants were emitted in excess of regulatory thresholds.

The Attorney General’s office also filed two consent orders, which require the companies to pay a total of $178,000 in civil penalties. The court entered the consent orders with both owners to resolve the lawsuit.

A consent order is an order made by a judge with the consent of all parties. It is not strictly a judgment, but rather a settlement agreement approved by the court.

“All companies operating in Illinois are responsible for following the environmental laws that keep our communities safe,” Raoul said. “I will continue to partner with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to take action when companies fail to meet their obligations to protect public health and the environment.”

The Attorney General’s lawsuit was based on a referral by the IEPA.

“The Illinois EPA appreciates the work of the Attorney General’s Office to obtain consent orders relative to this referral,” said IEPA Director John J. Kim. “This case will ensure the necessary emissions controls are in place to address hazardous air emissions.”

BASF notified the IEPA in March 2020 that certain emissions of hazardous air pollutants were high in the facility’s “Area 21” process for sterol separation, which produces vegetable oil-based sterols, according to the release.

According to BASF, the emissions were first observed during a project to upgrade equipment associated with Area 21 operations.

Testing conducted on the vent streams entering the carbon absorption system showed increased emissions for 1,2 dichloroethane [also called ethylene dichloride] and vinyl chloride, demonstrating that the company’s carbon absorption system was not achieving the 98% removal efficiency required by law, the release said.

Hazardous air pollutants are those known to cause cancer and other serious health impacts.

The consent orders require BASF to pay a $108,000 civil penalty and Kensing to pay a $70,000 civil penalty. The consent order for Kensing also requires it to comply with the terms and conditions of its IEPA construction permit to construct a new pollution control system onsite.