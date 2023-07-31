Heard on the Street: Joann Fabrics moving into former Bed, Bath & Beyond

Joann Fabrics is preparing for a move from its current location at the Village Square store in Bradley to a vacant storefront in Bradley Commons at 2056 N. State Route 50 in Bradley.

Joann Inc. announced in October of 2022 that it would be making the move from 113 Village Square near the intersection of North Street in Bradley. The move to the 21,000-square-foot store in Bradley Commons is expected to be completed in the fall.

Bradley Commons is anchored by Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and a Walmart Supercenter.

Joann will be taking the storefront that Bed, Bath & Beyond had occupied since October of 2008. Bed, Bath & Beyond closed in the fall of 2022.

Joann Fabrics and Crafts is a retail chain providing a wide range of fabrics, plus sewing and arts and crafts supplies. Attempts to contact Joann Inc. for more information and a timeline of the move were unsuccessful.

For the last few weeks signs have advertised a moving sale outside of the current Joann Fabrics location, indicating a new inventory will be available in the new store.

Submit info To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.

