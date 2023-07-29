Possible tornado hits Momence

MOMENCE — An apartment building had the roof torn off and a wall collapsed by a possible tornado that hit late Friday.

The two-story complex is located in the 200 block of Harvard Street, on the south side of Momence.

No one was injured, Momence Fire Protection District Chief Jim Spoon said.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to 10 adults and two children, Spoon said.

According to a report, the National Weather Service in Chicago said the storm with damaging winds hit about 11:30 p.m. It was reported by a trained spotter.

There were multiple reports of trees and tree limbs downed in the Momence area.

Spoon said Illinois Route 114 east of Momence was closed with trees and power poles downed.

Power was also knocked in the Momence area.

Spoon said it was the worst storm to hit in the past nine to 10 years.

<strong>OTHER STORM REPORTS</strong>

According to the NWS:

• Several trees were uprooted near the intersection of Main Street and Cook Street in Braidwood at 11:05 p.m.

• At Frankfort in Will County, winds tore off part of the roof of the fire station at 11:16 p.m.

• A possible tornado hit Peotone at 11:22 p.m.

• A tree was reported down across Illinois Route 115 at 11:22 p.m.

<strong>STORM FACTS</strong>

The NWS said in a release:

• Two rounds of severe storms brought damaging winds and hail to parts of northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana on Friday and Saturday.

• The first round moved through during the early morning hours of Friday and was associated with localized reports of damaging winds.

• The second round moved through during the evening hours of Friday and early morning hours of Saturday and was associated with damaging hail and a corridor of widespread damaging winds

• The second round of storms occurred after a oppressively hot and humid day across the region with heat indices peaking near 110 degrees in some locations.

• NWS Chicago is investigating several areas of wind damage to evaluate whether tornadoes occurred.