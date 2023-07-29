KLASEY: 1900 fire at Immaculate Conception Church

“The calm of a perfect December night was broken at 1:45 this morning by the screech of a locomotive, followed by the clang of the fire bell,” reported the Kankakee Daily Gazette on Saturday, Dec. 8, 1900.

Under the headline, “Fire Destroys a Church,” the Gazette told readers that a railroad switching crew, working at the Troup & Co. lumber yard at East Avenue and Oak Street, “discovered smoke ascending in the sky, lighted by a full moon, from the steeple of the German Catholic Church.” The church, formally named St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, was located two blocks to the west, at Washington Avenue and Oak Street.

When firefighters arrived moments after the alarm was sounded, they found “smoke was pouring from every crevice,” and the church’s interior was “a mass of flames.” Fire Chief Irvin W. Powell ordered his men out of the building, directing them to confine the fire to the church building and prevent it from spreading to the parochial school and convent located just to the south.

Atop the tall, narrow wooden church building, flames were eating away the supports of the steeple containing the church bell, “making its fall only a question of a short time…. The bell soon fell with a clang into the organ, which was set in the gallery under the steeple at the west end of the building, and a few moments later the spire came down with a crash in the street, turning completely over in its descent, with the peak pointing toward the church.”

When the steeple fell, “The circulation of air brought out a volcano of fire, but the steady pour of water soon subdued its fierceness, and in an hour, all signs of fire had disappeared.”

Cause of the early morning fire was identified as the “hot air furnace” located in the building’s basement, “as the floor of the auditorium is all burned away at a point immediately above the dome of the heater.” The Gazette reported that William Gall, the church janitor, had “started the fire [in the furnace] at 10 o’clock in the evening, in order that the room might be heated for the early Mass, as Saturday was the day of the celebration of the feast of the Immaculate Conception.”

Ironically, Saturday, Dec. 8, was also the 26th anniversary of the church’s dedication. “St. Mary’s” as the parish was commonly called, was the second Catholic Church established in the city of Kankakee.

The congregation had been formed in 1873 to serve the needs of German-speaking Catholics who had formerly attended St. Rose Church, which was predominantly French. The German families desired a church with a priest who spoke their language.

Although it was known as “the German Church,” St. Mary’s congregation also included a number of Polish-speaking families (a Polish parish, St. Stanislaus, was established in November 1900).

With the church in ruins, Mass was celebrated on Sunday morning in the adjoining school building by the parish’s pastor, Father Francis Sixt. In the afternoon, the congregation’s members met in the school to discuss rebuilding.

Fire officials had estimated the loss in the Saturday fire at $3,500 for the building, and $1,000 for its contents (the only items saved from the burning building by Father Sixt and several parishioners were “costly vestments”). The parish had insurance policies totaling $3,200.

The Monday edition of the Gazette carried a short report on the meeting. “The congregation of St. Mary’s German Catholic church held a meeting Sunday afternoon and discussed the rebuilding of their place of worship, destroyed by fire Saturday morning. It was generally agreed that a new building should be constructed as soon as arrangements could be perfected,” and a committee of church members was appointed. “The committee will adopt plans for a church that will cost between $10,000 and $14,000.”

The Gazette commented, “It will be only a question of a short time before a handsome stone structure will go up.” The ruins of the wooden church building were cleared away, and a new and larger stone church building was erected in 1901.

Fifty-seven years later, on Monday, Jan. 13, 1958, flames once again attacked Immaculate Conception Church. At about 1 a.m. smoke was seen coming from the church by two men and a woman driving past the building. The two men forced open a rear door and entered the building to find the source of the smoke, while the woman ran to a nearby café to call in a fire alarm.

Responding firefighters found that there were fires set at several points in the building; the most serious blaze was in a vestment room in the rear of the church. That fire had spread into the attic and the building’s roof, as well as burning through the floor of the room. A second fire was centered on the church’s altar, where paper had been piled and set ablaze. Investigators also found that an attempt had been made to set fire to the adjoining parish school building.

All off-duty Kankakee firefighters were called in to fight the fire, and fire units from West Kankakee and Bourbonnais also responded. The damage was estimated at $8,000 by Kankakee Fire Chief James P. Marnell, who told the Daily Journal that the conflagration was “definitely a case of arson.”

Firefighters discovered that the front door of the church had been broken open from the inside, and “theorized that the arsonist was in the church when the back door was broken open and he burst out the front entrance to escape detection.”

Several suspects were interviewed, and a 21-year-old man with a burglary record was arrested when investigators found his fingerprint on a glass candleholder that had been moved from its usual position on the church altar.

The fire damage was repaired, and the historic stone church continued to serve its congregation until the parish was closed down in 1989. The building, currently vacant, still stands on the southeast corner of Washington Avenue and Oak Street.

Local trivia In addition to Immaculate Conception, St. Rose and St. Stanislaus, Kankakee had a fourth “ethnic” parish. What was that fourth Catholic church? Answer: St. Patrick Church, located on the southeast corner of Indiana Avenue and Hickory Street. The parish was established in 1892 to serve the city’s large Irish immigrant population and other English-speaking Catholics.

