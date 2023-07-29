Herscher graduates Stuart, Jarnagin exceling in professional ranks

For the first 18 years of their lives, 2018 Herscher High School graduates Tyler Stuart and Tyler Jarnagin were inseparable, both on and off the sports fields and courts.

Starting from their very first days of youth sports together all throughout their high school careers — which ended with a trip to the 2018 IHSA Class 2A State Finals — the pair were teammates in baseball, basketball and football, finding mountains of success and wins in each sport.

While the two kept in pretty constant contact, they went their own ways for college. Stuart helped the University of Southern Mississippi to an NCAA Regional title on the baseball field in 2022, the same year the New York Mets made him a sixth-round draft pick.

Jarnagin went to Benedictine University in Lisle, where he rewrote the passing record books in his five seasons as an Eagle before heading to the Austrian Football League this spring, where he was recently named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

“It’s really cool, two friends that have been able to grow up together and be as successful as we’ve been, even when it equates to the professional level,” Jarnagin said. “He’s been tearing it up in Class-A and now in Class-AA and I just won MVP.”

<strong>Stuart ascending Mets’ farm system</strong>

Stuart, the 2018 Daily Journal Baseball Player of the Year, had to battle back from Tommy John surgery early in his Golden Eagles career before ultimately becoming a top dog in their bullpen, earning the regional-clinching win for the Golden Eagles in 2022.

When the Mets drafted him last summer, they began stretching him into a starting pitcher, a role the 6-foot-9 right-hander has exceled in this summer. After starting the season in Class-A Brooklyn, Stuart was promoted to Class-AA Binghamton on July 14, where he has continued to have one of the best seasons in all of the minors.

Between the two levels, Stuart has compiled an unblemished 5-0 record in 17 starts with a 1.82 earned run average, just a hundredth of a run behind Tampa Bay Rays prospect Jacob Lopez for the best ERA in class-affiliated minor league baseball, a statistic he has spent atop of MILB for most of the 2023 season.

Stuart has used his fastball-slider-changeup combination to stifle opposing bats this season, registering 94 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings and holding opponents to a measly .219 batting average.

“I’ve just been attacking hitters,” Stuart said. “I’ve been the aggressor more — instead of hoping things happen it’s been more expecting things to happen.

“I’ve been staying ahead in counts and when I’m behind I have the ability to flip in an offspeed pitch and pitch backwards.”

Although he had to readjust to starting every fifth day rather than firing bullets whenever summoned out of the bullpen after last year’s draft, durability as a starter has been the least of Stuart’s concerns.

He’s pitched at least five innings in all 12 of his starts since May 13 and in 14 of his 17 starts, including pitching seven or more innings on three occasions.

“I knew the Mets were an organization that viewed me as a starter going in,” Stuart said. “That was a plus, for sure, going into the draft, that I knew that and they were an organization that really wanted to pick me and I’m glad it’s worked out.”

The length of his pitching outings isn’t all that’s gotten longer for Stuart, as the distance between he and his longtime girlfriend, fellow 2018 Herscher graduate Molly Cann, has also grown in his professional career. With Cann back in the area after her graduation from North Central College, the two make a point to spend as much time as they can together, wherever that may be, as Stuart plays in New York and spends half of his working time on the road.

“She definitely tries to come see me as much as she can and I credit her for all the support she gives me,” Stuart said. “It’s not easy going town to town every week, but that’s what I signed up for and what it’s gonna be for the rest of my career.”

And while he’s quickly ascended halfway up the Mets’ minor league system in roughly a year, Stuart knows that it only gets more difficult as he continues to climb. But it’s not a climb he plans on finishing until a fruitful career as a major league pitcher.

“That’s how hard the game is; I’m in Double-A, sure, but I still have to get to Triple-A, and then the big leagues and then stay in big leagues,” Stuart said. “I’m constantly progressing, finding things to work on in your game.

“Now at this point that’s finding what I need to do to make myself a big leaguer.”

<strong>Jarnagin making football waves in Europe</strong>

While Stuart has spent the past several months making his baseball mark stateside, his pal Jarnagin has been one of the best American football talents to reach Europe.

The all-time passing touchdowns leader in Benedictine history and 2021 semifinalist for the Gagliardi Trophy, NCAA Division II’s most prestigious football award, got word from one of his college assistant coaches, former Manteno standout quarterback Ryan Sample — a former European pro himself — that the Prague Black Panthers of the Austrian Football League were looking for a quarterback.

Jarnagin took a leap of fate and international flight to the capital of the Czech Republic, where Sample’s friend, Spencer Ford, is the head coach of the only current AFL team outside of Austria.

Jarnagin thrived with the Black Panthers, leading the team to their first-ever undefeated regular season with a 10-0 record. The rookie signal-caller was named the AFL MVP after going 166-for-275 passing for 2,223 yards, 31 touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 310 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

“Coming out here I didn’t know what to expect, but the team was so welcoming to me and took me in as an import,” Jarnagin said. “They believed in me, I believed in them and we had chemistry right out of the gate.”

Aside from the limit of American players, which are calculated on a team-by-team basis by combining several factors — the Black Panthers were allowed three American players and two on the field at a time — Jarnagin is playing the same game that has become America’s pastime overseas.

But living across the world has proven to be a literal world of difference for Jarnagin. Prague being seven hours ahead has been the biggest adjustment.

“The toughest thing is definitely being away from your friends and family for this long,” Jarnagin said. “When I was at Benedictine it was only an hour away, but now I’m an eight-hour plane ride.

“The time change has definitely been the biggest thing because when I go to sleep is when my friends and family get off work.”

Despite the adjustments, Jarnagin has been enjoying his European life off the field just as much on it. And just like the on-field success, Jarnagin credited his teammates for helping him enjoy international life, something the current free agent plans on doing.

“It’s more than I expected,” Jarnagin said. “I came out here with an open mind and took in all the historical buildings and pieces here in Prague.

“My teammates have been really welcoming; they took me in like their brother, and I was able to experience amazing things with them the past five months.”

<strong>Keeping their friendship</strong>

While the two have to sometimes get creative with how and when they can keep in touch, something Stuart said often happens on XBox, their bond as friends isn’t limited by oceans or borders.

“We keep up and I’ve been able to catch a good bit of his games; since they are early in the morning for us, I’ll drink some coffee and check out his games,” Stuart said.

“He dominated, and I’m not surprised at all.”

It’s a little more difficult for Jarnagin to catch Stuart’s starts, as his night games are usually beginning around 1 a.m. local time. But whether it’s watching highlights in the morning, reading the latest updates on the Mets’ dazzling prospect or those chats over XBox, Jarnagin and Stuart remain friends.

After all, how could they not be? Just during their time at Herscher High School, where the two were full-time varsity starters in football, basketball and baseball for three years, they accomplished plenty, including Daily Journal All-Area and All-Interstate Eight Conference accolades and at least a share of one conference title in each sport, playing for hall-of-fame coaches in all three — Dan Wetzel in football, Ron Oloffson in basketball and Eric Regez in baseball.

They went 29-18 in football, where Jarnagin was the quarterback and Stuart played receiver, making the IHSA Class 4A playoffs in all three seasons, highlighted by an undefeated regular season and Interstate Eight Conference title as juniors in 2016, the first of back-to-back trips to the Class 4A quarterfinals.

In basketball, the dynamic duo totaled a 51-34 record and won the I-8 as seniors in 2017-18. In baseball, they were a jaw-dropping 90-30, including a fourth-place finish in the IHSA Class 2A State Finals in 2018, thanks in large part to Jarnagin’s walk-off single for a 1-0 eight-inning win over Timothy Christian in the super-sectionals.

While those memories of their days as Tigers — and even the days before then — get further away, their bond remains as their professional careers flourish.

“Even though we went our separate ways, we’ve both been successful,” Jarnagin said. “It’s cool to keep in touch and that we’ve been able to do what we’re doing.

“And we still have so many years to go.”