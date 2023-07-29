Curtis weighs liquor suspensions for two Kankakee businesses

KANKAKEE — Facing potential two-day suspensions of liquor licenses, two downtown Kankakee businesses are seeking some mercy from Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

Ownership from Liquor Lot, 370 S. Schuyler Ave., and Key City Liquors, 321 S. Schuyler Ave., pled their cases to Curtis late this week during a pair of hearings in the Kankakee City Council meeting room.

In addition to being mayor, Curtis also serves as the city’s liquor commissioner. As commissioner, he has the authority to suspend or revoke an establishment’s liquor license for violations of city ordinances.

A ruling on the potential two-day suspension of the locations’ liquor licenses is expected Monday or Tuesday. If suspended, the action would take place immediately, meaning Wednesday and Thursday.

The two locations are alleged to have skirted the city’s ordinance of not serving single containers of beer by repackaging single cans in a two-can package by wrapping them in plastic.

At a Thursday hearing, Liquor Lot co-owner Pete Zachhani, who also owns Kankakee’s Liquor World and Bourbonnais’ Liquor Zone, did not deny the April 17 incident in which the twin-pack of 16-ounce Michelob Ultras were sold to undercover Kankakee Police Officer Thomas Murtin.

Instead, Zachhani, who was near tears when addressing Curtis, said he was unaware the Kankakee City Council had revised its liquor ordinance on April 3.

Kankakee attorney Dawn Landwehr offered that ignorance of a law is not a defense. She said as a business owner it is his responsibility to be up to date on such matters.

She said the law was not only adopted by the city council, in which its meeting was shown live on the city’s website, but a story regarding the council’s action was reported in the Daily Journal.

At Friday’s hearing, Key City co-owners Gurwinder Singh, of Naperville, and Harnek Singh, of Kankakee, who have owned the long-standing location for three months, did not dispute they had been selling single-serve beer.

When the city learned the owners were selling the beer in violation of the ordinance, Sgt. Zach Johnston went into the business on July 24. Johnson was able to purchase a single can of beer.

Johnston noted the cooler section was filled with numerous single-serve options.

He returned to the store a short time later and informed a clerk this type of sale is not legal. He issued an ordinance violation. The owner paid the $50 fine.

Addressing Curtis, Gurwinder Singh apologized and noted these sales were done by mistake.

They noted they were not objecting to the suspension, but at the same time sought some leniency.

Since Curtis became mayor in 2021 the city has stepped up its efforts to deal with the problem of people walking through the area drinking alcohol and the problems associated with it.

The city adopted an ordinance cracking down on it and then added more teeth to it when the problem continued.

The portion of the ordinance the two businesses were cited for only deals with liquor store sales in the downtown area, meaning Liquor Lot and Key City.