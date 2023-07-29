Bradley eyes $12M West Broadway remake

BRADLEY — The Bradley administration can’t be criticized for thinking small, for tinkering around the edges.

The latest example?

A projected $12-million, top-to-bottom rehab of the 12-block stretch of West Broadway Avenue, stretching from South Washington Avenue on its eastern edge to its western edge at Kennedy Drive.

The rehab will involve the narrowing of the street. From curb to curb, the roadway is 62 feet across. The new surface will be 55 feet.

There will be a boulevard-like feel along the street as well. There will be raised green areas in which trees will be planted. The new street will also create “natural barriers” in an effort to limit the amount of cross traffic, specifically traffic crossing across Broadway from alleys.

This contraction will allow for wider sidewalks opening up options for features such as outdoor dining for existing or potential restaurants.

“We are making Broadway take on a new look, a community feel,” Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said this week during an unveiling of the tentative design. “… We are looking to make Broadway a destination place.”

The goal is also to inspire new development, new investment. The recently-created Bradley business district tax will help fund upgrades.

Broadway has plenty of space available and those within the village believe such an investment might help convince people this is a place to establish a location.

“Broadway needs to be a very classy look. We want to give our businesses something they haven’t had,” Watson said. “There has been no consistency with the street look and the business look. You have to create the vision and the idea.”

If all goes as planned, the Bradley-based MG2A engineering designed rebuild of West Broadway could go out to bid in 2024, and the two-year minimum construction project could be completed in 2025 and 2026.

<strong>GOAL: PEDESTRIAN-FRIENDLY</strong>

While MG2A is designing the bulk of the project, Hitchcock Design Group of Naperville is coordinating the landscaping or “streetscape” duties.

“The goal here is to make Broadway a much more walkable, pedestrian-friendly environment,” said Tim King, a Hitchcock principal. “Obviously the goal is to accommodate traffic and be pedestrian-friendly at the same time.”

As well as, King said, supporting current businesses’ needs as well as future redevelopment.

“This is in part about making this area a place for people to gather,” he said. “We are seeing people are looking for more experiences. People want local experiences. This is about reintroducing that concept.”

Narrowing the street and widening the pedestrian paths, he said, simply creates more gathering places.

The project most likely will eliminate a dedicated bicycle lane. All those involved said cycling will not be discouraged. Rather, Watson noted, bikes can either ride along the wider sidewalks or along the street.

Another feature will likely be four to five “raised” intersections.

A raised intersection is about 12 inches higher than the street pavement. The roadway rising to the level in a span of about 8 feet on both sides. The concept is raised intersections naturally slow traffic without the need for numerous stop signs or speed bumps.

The West Broadway speed limit is 25 mph. That limit will remain in place.

The raising intersection will feature a concrete sub base. On top of the concrete will be “high end” brick pavers. The concrete pad prevents the pavers from settling and causing a dip in the surface.

“The idea is to slow traffic down, but keep it flowing,” said Todd Gereaux.

The village held a public explanation and viewing of the project on Tuesday in the village board meeting room.

<strong>‘NEEDED BIG TIME’</strong>

Business owners and some residents attended the session.

In its simplest terms, the administration is seeking to elevate the stature of the one-time business corridor.

While there can be no dispute the region’s major retail resides in Bradley along Illinois Route 50 a couple miles northeast of West Broadway, that does not mean this approximate half-mile or more stretch cannot return as a destination to those within the metro region, Watson explained.

He said while West Broadway is not officially designated “Main Street,” there should be no debate that Broadway is Main Street.

This project has been in the discussion and then the development stage for the better part of two years.

There has been considerable back and forth between the administration and designers. This week, however, marked the first time for the public. The village hosted a three-hour unveiling of the preliminary plans.

While the plans are not yet “final,” they are certainly moving in that direction based on the goal of seeking construction bids in 2024.

Count longtime Bade’s Appliance owner Vern Bade a believer. Also, add in Darren Westphal, who is owner of Westphal Jewelers, 407 W. Broadway St., as well as a Bradley trustee.

Bade said what he has viewed thus far of the plan has the ability to transform Broadway into what it should be: a vital part of Bradley.

“This is our Main Street and this is long overdue,” he said. “I believe this could drive more traffic to us. Broadway is in the center of the Kankakee County universe. I believe older people don’t want to be on Route 50. Too much traffic.”

Like Bade, Westphal believes improvements in the area are much needed.

“This area has been forgotten about since the [Northfield Square] mall was built,” he said. “It needs a fresh look. This is needed big time. This is what needs to be done.”