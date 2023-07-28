Merchant Street MusicFest kicks off today, lineup features over 30 acts

Music, warm weather and more than enough music will be on the menu for those heading to downtown Kankakee for the annual Merchant Street MusicFest.

Temperatures are forecasted for the upper 90s today, and on Saturday temps are to reach the mid 80s and there is no rain on the radar.

What is on the radar are four stages jam packed with musical performers for the Friday and Saturday event in the Harold & Jean Minor Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave.

Tickets at the gate are $10 per person.

This year’s event features a fourth stage. This stage is dedicated for teen performers. The stage will be in action from 5:30 p.m. to about 10:30 p.m. today and from 4 p.m. to about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Attendance at the 2023 event will likely come in between 10,000 to 12,000, organizers anticipate.

The event runs from 5-11 p.m. today and 2-11 p.m. Saturday. Gates open 30 minutes prior to the start of the festival.

There are family-friendly activities as well. Children 5 and younger are admitted at no charge during the fest and children 10 and younger are free from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

The event also features an assortment of food and drink vendors, as well as artists vendors on site.

MSMF lineup <strong>FRIDAY</strong> • Radio Gaga — 9:45 p.m. at Merchant Street Stage • NNAMDÏ — 9:25 p.m. at Hill Stage • The Jolly Ringwalds — 8 p.m. at Merchant Street Stage • Paul Nelson Band — 8:30 p.m. at Platform Stage • Wildermiss — 7:30 p.m. at Hill Stage • Tae & the Neighborly — 6:35 p.m. at Merchant Street Stage • 3rd City Brass Band — 6:35 p.m. at Platform Stage • Invisible Cartoons — 6:05 p.m. at Hill Stage • Friday Night Drive — 5:15 p.m. at Merchant Street Stage • Architect — 5:10 p.m. at Platform Stage • The Brass Monkeys — 5 p.m. at Hill Stage • DJ Jason Neuman — 5-10 p.m. at Merchant Street Stage <strong>SATURDAY</strong> • Sister Sledge — 9:50 p.m. at Merchant Street Stage • Mothpoint — 9:25 p.m. at Hill Stage • Clay Melton — 8:40 p.m. at Platform Stage • N-Deep — 7:50 p.m. at Merchant Street Stage • Deeohgee — 7:45 p.m. at Hill Stage • Three's A Crowd — 6:50 p.m. at Platform Stage • Ratboys — 6:10 p.m. at Hill Stage • The Fortunate Sons — 5:50 p.m. at Merchant Street Stage • The Jazz Goblins — 5:05 p.m. at Platform Stage • Vaudevileins — 4:30 p.m. at Hill Stage • Hollyy — 4:05 p.m. at Merchant Street Stage • Tom Lowery Trio — 3:40 p.m. at Platform Stage • Lady G — 3:10 p.m. at Merchant Street Stage • Katzpa Jammas — 3:05 p.m. at Hill Stage • How Sweet It Is (A Chris James Tribute to James Taylor) — 2:15 p.m. at Platform Stage • Renewed: Young Adult Praise — 2:15 p.m. at Merchant Street Stage • Adelaide Rhys — 2 p.m. at Hill Stage <strong>TEEN STAGE</strong> • Kait Rose at 9:10 p.m. Friday • Zion Ali at 8:15 p.m. Friday • Jayson Verrett at 7:20 p.m. Friday • Evan Donnelly at 6:25 p.m. Friday • Julia Hilgeman at 5:30 p.m. Friday • Propho Lotto at 8:55 p.m. Saturday • Nayo Dez at 8 p.m. Saturday • Infamous Bad Brad at 7:05 p.m. Saturday • Corran Clark at 6:10 p.m. Saturday • T-Smooth at 4 p.m. Saturday

