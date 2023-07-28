Bourbonnais trustees get details on proposed warehouse complex near Bourbonnais Parkway exit

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees were presented details of a proposed multi-million dollar warehouse facility to be built at the Interstate 57 Bourbonnais Parkway Exit.

The presentation by Jeff Bennett, managing partner with McColly Bennett, came during the trustees’ economic and community development committee meeting Wednesday.

Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said he received a letter last week from the parties involved to discuss economic incentives to build in the village.

Bennett is the land broker for the deal involving the land’s owner Jennings Realty and the proposed developer, PSI General Contractors of Kankakee.

Joining Bennett during the presentation was PSI Vice President Joda Crabtree.

“Everything takes time,” Bennett said. “Years ago, this village had the vision to have an interchange built.”

“Years later, it came to fruition. Lo and behold now the Road Ranger project started.”

Bennett and Crabtree said one thing remains to complete the deal, economic incentives in the form of Tax Increment Financing. The land sits in one of the village’s TIF districts.

A TIF agreement is a local real estate property tax exemption negotiated and executed between a municipality and an expanding or relocating company.

TIF calls for local taxing bodies to make a joint investment in the development or redevelopment of an area, with the intent that any short-term gains be reinvested and leveraged so that all taxing bodies will receive larger financial gains in the future.

Bennett said the proposed TIF agreement runs for 10 years. In years 1-5, PSI would receive 75% from leasers. The remaining 25% goes to the village.

Years 6-10 would have the sharing be 50/50.

“Right now it’s a cornfield,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “The village doesn’t receive anything. Bringing business there adds funds for the village.”

PSI has an option to buy 48 acres from Jennings to build a warehouse complex on land located behind the Road Ranger Travel Center currently under construction along the west side of the interchange.

PSI’s option expires in September, Bennett said.

A real estate purchase option is a contract on a specific piece of real estate that allows the buyer the exclusive right to purchase the property.

Once a buyer has an option to buy a property, the seller cannot sell the property to anyone else. The buyer pays for the option to make this real estate purchase.

Bennett said you can drive on any interstate in the suburbs or Indiana and find these facilities.

In Phase 1 of the project, PSI would build a 100,000-square-foot warehouse that it would lease out. The warehouse could be subdivided or expanded, Bennett said.

PSI is building the warehouse first and then recruiting businesses, Bennett said.

There are three other phases, Crabtree said. Upon leasing out the first warehouse, the next phase would be started.

Approximately 20 miles to the north of Bourbonnais on I-57 is Monee. That exit is home to several warehouse facilities.

“This is the next frontier,” Crabtree said of the Bourbonnais Parkway Exit and warehouse facilities.

Van Mill said the board would take the proposal under advisement, and the village’s finance committee would discuss the matter at its meeting Aug. 2.