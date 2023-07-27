River drops 2 feet as the bladder dam deflated

Replacing the air compressor which keeps the rubber bladder dam inflated in the Kankakee River just south of the South Washington Avenue bridge is now a necessity for the river.

The 440-foot long bladder deflated from its normal 24-inch level which caused the upstream water level to plunge by perhaps up to 2 feet causing the well known “6-mile pool,” the chief river recreation area, to experience a sharp drop in water levels.

The inflatable bladder holds metal plates in place on top of the dam. A reduction of the bladder drops the plates.

Water levels at Aroma Park dropped to ankle-deep. The water level in that area is typically lower due to the buildup of sand. The county is nearing the process of dredging the sand from this area.

Zachary Newton, Environmental Services Utilities’ operation’s manager, said the bladder level had climbed to a 6-inch level by Wednesday morning and was anticipated to be back to its normal height by late Wednesday afternoon.

Newton said the transition to the new compressor was to have been completed in a fashion not to have caused this type of problem.

“It’s not what we wanted,” he said.

He said the bladder deflated around 4 p.m. or so, on Tuesday.

Gary Entwistle lives on the river across from the Island View Marina.

Entwistle could not see the top of his boat. He found out why when he investigated.

“The river was down about 3 feet,” he said. “There are two sandbars in the river. It was one large one when the river level fell.”

The dam powers the city’s hydroelectric plant, which is located on the south side of the river by the Washington Avenue bridge.

The inflatable dam allows Environmental Services to lower the river level quickly during high-water events or when debris or ice builds up on the dam.

The Tuesday bladder incident had a similar impact on the river as an early August 2022 incident when the bladder deflated dropping water levels 12 to 18 inches.

Inflation of the bladder has to be completed gradually as to not cut off the flowing water downstream beyond the dam. If the dam was immediately inflated, water would stop flowing beyond the dam causing obvious issues downstream.

Prior to the installation of the inflatable dam in 2007, the water level was maintained through the manual installation and removal of boards.