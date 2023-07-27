Kankakee working to preserve endangered mussels species

KANKAKEE — Endangered mussels living in the Kankakee River have flexed their muscles yet again.

The Currents of Kankakee riverfront development, just like the Kankakee County river dredging project at Aroma Park, is facing an issue of working to preserve endangered mussels species while training to work within the waterway.

While the Aroma Park dredging project is working its project around the sheepnose mussel species, Kankakee’s $3.25-million East Riverwalk development is dealing with two endangered mussel species, the monkeyface mussel and the spike mussel.

The monkeyface mussel is described as a green to light-brown surface with zigzag markings. It grows to about 4 inches in length and lives in the gravel or mixed sands and gravel of riverbeds.

The spike mussel, also known as a lady finger, is well known in Midwest waterways. The greenish brown or black-shelled mussel, normally about 4 inches in length, is common in Missouri and Ohio, but endangered in Illinois.

“I’m coming to find that anything having to do with the river will require a mussel survey,” Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said. “We will go through the process. It will slow us down some. We had hoped to break ground this fall, but we should be ready to go in the spring.”

The cost of the survey by Oak Brook-based environmental consultant, Huff & Huff Inc., is $26,200.

The cost of the survey will be absorbed within the $600,000 the city received earlier from the state’s Illinois Department of Natural Resources’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant.

The city is creating what is called an incident take authorization plan which will be forwarded to the DNR.

The plan will outline what the city’s responsibilities will be if and when the mussels are encountered. The plan will specify how many mussels are found and where they will be relocated. The city will also be responsible to monitor the relocated mussels.

The section of the Kankakee River in question is basically the one-block section south of the East River Street portion extending from South Indiana Avenue to the South Schuyler Avenue bridge.

The city is developing the first portion of its planned 4-mile stretch of a river walk. The river walk stretches from the Frank Lloyd Wright property at South Harrison Avenue west to the Riverside Medical Center campus.

The East Riverwalk is to be completed by September 2024. Thus far, some $2 million has been raised through state and federal grants as well as private and corporate donations.

Barbi Brewer-Watson, Kankakee Economic & Community Development Agency executive director, said the city’s mussel plan will likely be presented to the state this fall. She said a community meeting regarding the plan will be held prior to the plan’s submission.

She noted the issue regarding the endangered mussels is not likely to alter the already-released riverwalk final design.

“We plan on starting construction in the spring. That’s still on target,” Brewer-Watson said.

Brewer-Watson said the issues with the mussels had been on the riverwalk radar for quite some time.

“We knew this was coming,” she said.

“The state wants this project, but they also want to minimize the impact on endangered species,” she said.

Regarding the county’s dredging project, the mussel survey is likely holding up that project for about six months. The county had been hoping to be underway by now with dredging. That action will not likely begin until spring 2024.