County outlines paying off all bonds in 2024

Kankakee County is getting closer to retiring a sizable bond debt as it announced earlier this year.

Steve McCarty, county finance director, outlined the two options the county has for retiring the remaining debt on the general obligation bonds, series 2009 at Wednesday’s County Board Finance Committee. The bond money was used to upgrade the courthouse software.

The first option, making the payments in sequential order would save the county approximately $713,00; while option two, paying the debt off the last day first, which are usually the higher interest rates, and then moving backward, the savings would be about $772,000.

“Both are great options,” McCarty said. “Both save a lot of money. But I wanted to present to you what Bernardi Securites [bond issuer] shared with me.”

In option two, half of the total payment ($962,812) would be made this year, and the other half in 2024 so the debt would be retired in July of 2024. There would be five separate payments to retire the debt.

The finance committee unanimously voted to go with option two to realize the most savings. A resolution will be presented at the next county board meeting on Aug. 8 for final approval of the payment schedule.

“When we started this process, we had planned on this process to go through splitting up into two years,” County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “… The ultimate goal is to have these lines just disappear from everybody’s tax bills. … It’s a substantial savings to the taxpayer.”

McCarty said all the county’s outstanding bonds will be paid off in 2024.

“All the bonds except for the new animal control bond will be paid off,” he said. “And those bonds are being paid by the animal control fees and fines.”

<strong>CASH FLOW</strong>

Earlier McCarty presented the cash flow analysis for the county’s cash account which showed an actual ending cash balance of $8,418,122 at the end of June. The estimated cash flow for the end of fiscal year in November projects a balance of $18,129,978. That final figure includes projected property tax distributions of approximately $9.4 million in August and $8.7 million in October.

“Last year we were in the $16 million at the end of ‘22, so no issues,” he said.