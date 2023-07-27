City cracks down on liquor bar, liquor stores

KANKAKEE — One Kankakee bar was recently hit with a five-day liquor license suspension, and two liquor stores are facing the potential of two-day suspensions.

Mayor Chris Curtis, who also serves as the city’s liquor commissioner, said Jensen’s Liquor and Lounge, 2228 W. Station St., is concluding a five-day suspension for a shooting which took place inside the bar at 1:20 a.m. July 15.

The suspension began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and concluded Wednesday morning, Curtis said.

For the incident in question, two men became involved in an altercation. One shot was fired. No one was injured.

Curtis said the suspension was not appealed by owner Dennis Jensen, of Bourbonnais.

Hearings are set for 2 p.m. Thursday for the matter facing Liquor Lot, 370 S. Schuyler Ave., and 11 a.m. Friday for Key City Liquor, 321 S. Schuyler Ave.

“As I’ve said before, a liquor license is a privilege, not a right. We expect those who hold licenses to follow the rules,” Curtis said. “If they don’t follow the rules, there will be consequences.”

The hearing will again be in the city council chamber. Curtis has five days to make a ruling based on the evidence presented. The city is represented by city council counsel Dawn Landwehr.

In the case against the two liquor stores, they are alleged to have served improperly packaged single-serve beers.

Since Curtis was elected mayor in 2021, the city adopted an ordinance prohibiting the sales of single-serve beers in the downtown area. These two locations are the only liquor stores in the city’s downtown.

Curtis said undercover agents entered the properties and were able to buy these beverages.

In June 2022, the city council approved an addition to its liquor ordinance to deal with the growing problem of people walking around the downtown consuming alcohol. The problem led to littering and even public urination.

The ordinances states:

• A single can or bottle of beer or malt liquor in single-serve containers cannot be sold refrigerated or cooled in any matter.

• A single container of wine, other than sparkling water and/or champagne, smaller than 10 fluid ounces cannot be sold.

• A single container of alcoholic liquid other than beer, malt liquor or wine, in containers less than 6.4 ounces [typically airplane-type bottles of alcohol] cannot be sold.