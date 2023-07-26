BTPD hosting several concerts in Perry Farm Park

The sounds of music have returned to Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais.

The Bourbonnais Township Park District, with the assistance of Peoples Bank of Kankakee County, is hosting its Summer Concert Series.

At 7 p.m. Thursday will be Carrying Torches, performing pop and alternative rock.

Bring a chair or blanket for the concert. Coolers, food and pets are welcome.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>, or call 815-933-9905.

Previous concerts this summer have included Hoodwink’d, Tall Paul and Molly Rose Quartet.

ROCK THE FARM

While this is the last portion of the Summer Concert Series, it isn’t the last time that music will play in Perry Farm Park this year. BTPD is planning Rock the Farm, featuring nights of rock and pop at the park.

“Get ready to rock the night away at the highly anticipated Rock the Farm Music Series, coming to Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais this August and September,” according to BTPD’s website. “This new concert series promises an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts, featuring an incredible lineup of renowned bands and timeless hits from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.”

AUG. 17

From 7-8:30 p.m. is the band Just Roll With It. Prepare to be transported back in time as they deliver an electrifying performance, showcasing the best rock and pop hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Get ready to sing along and dance to your favorite tunes under the starry night sky.

AUG. 24

From 6-8:30 p.m. is the Southside Social Club. These talented musicians will bring their energetic stage presence and soulful renditions of classic and today’s rock music. It’s an evening dedicated to rock ‘n’ roll and lots of fun.

SEPT. 28

Performing from 5-8 p.m. is The Baked Potatoes. Known for their captivating performances and timeless sound, they will take you on a nostalgic journey through the golden era of rock and pop music from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Get ready to groove to the unforgettable melodies that defined a generation.

Rock the Farm Concert Series is $10 per car load.

BLUES & BREWS

From 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Perry Farm Park, join Susan Williams and the Wright Groove Band as they play blues music.

Bring your chair or blanket to enjoy this group performing in a fall outdoor setting. Enjoy live music with no cover charge, a $10 per-carload-donation is appreciated.

BrickStone will be on hand to offer some craft beer. Food trucks will also be available.